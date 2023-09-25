Bengal Adult

Bengal Adult

Dry Food For Cat

Balanced and complete feed for cats - Specially for adult Bengal cats - Over 12 months old.

Sizes available

2kg

10kg

What is the right portion?
Find a local retailer

The “Small Leopard”

Striking markings with a look of the wild Sleek and very muscular body Pronounced whisker pads

Healthy glossy coat

A defining feature is the Bengal’s distinctive coat with striking patterns and a uniquely soft and silky feel. Specific amino acids, vitamins, Omega 3 and Omega 6 fatty acids to help maintain a healthy skin and shiny coat.

Urinary health

Formulated with a balance of minerals to help maintain the health of an adult cat’s urinary system.

Digestive performance

The Bengal cat can have a sensitive digestive system. Highly digestible protein (L.I.P.*) to support healthy digestion, an adapted fibre content and prebiotics to support a balance in the intestinal flora. *L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.

Special bengal jaw

This specially designed Y-shaped kibble, adapted to the Bengal cat’s jaw, encourages chewing to help support oral hygiene.

Exclusive formula - fibre cocktail & high protein content

Exclusive formula - Fibre cocktail & high protein content

Athletic condition

Full of energy, a healthy Bengal is lively, active, well-muscled and has a sleek appearance that depicts its athleticism. Athletic condition An adapted ratio of a high level of protein (40%) and adapted fat content (18%) to contribute to maintaining muscle mass.

PRODUCT DETAILS

Balanced and complete feed for cats - Specially for adult Bengal cats - Over 12 months old.

product details accompanying image

Promoting pet health and wellbeing

Creating value for our entire ecosystem

Committed to become certified carbon neutral by 2025