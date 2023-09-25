Bengal Adult
Dry Food For Cat
Balanced and complete feed for cats - Specially for adult Bengal cats - Over 12 months old.
Sizes available
2kg
10kg
The “Small Leopard”
Striking markings with a look of the wild Sleek and very muscular body Pronounced whisker pads
Healthy glossy coat
A defining feature is the Bengal’s distinctive coat with striking patterns and a uniquely soft and silky feel. Specific amino acids, vitamins, Omega 3 and Omega 6 fatty acids to help maintain a healthy skin and shiny coat.
Urinary health
Formulated with a balance of minerals to help maintain the health of an adult cat’s urinary system.
Digestive performance
The Bengal cat can have a sensitive digestive system. Highly digestible protein (L.I.P.*) to support healthy digestion, an adapted fibre content and prebiotics to support a balance in the intestinal flora. *L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
Special bengal jaw
This specially designed Y-shaped kibble, adapted to the Bengal cat’s jaw, encourages chewing to help support oral hygiene.
Exclusive formula - fibre cocktail & high protein content
Exclusive formula - Fibre cocktail & high protein content
Athletic condition
Full of energy, a healthy Bengal is lively, active, well-muscled and has a sleek appearance that depicts its athleticism. Athletic condition An adapted ratio of a high level of protein (40%) and adapted fat content (18%) to contribute to maintaining muscle mass.
|Cat's weight
|Indoor - No exercise
|Moderate activity
|3-4 kg
|31-41 g (1 pouch +12-20 g)
|42-51 g (1 pouch +21-30 g)
|5-6 kg
|48-55 g (1 pouch + 27-34 g)
|60-69 g (1 pouch + 39-48 g)
|7-8 kg
|61-67 g (1 pouch + 40-46 g)
|77-84 g (1 pouch + 55-63 g)
PRODUCT DETAILS
Balanced and complete feed for cats - Specially for adult Bengal cats - Over 12 months old.