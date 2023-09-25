British Shorthair Adult
Dry Food For Cat
Balanced and complete feed for cats - Specially for adult British Shorthair cats - Over 12 months old.
Sizes available
2kg
Exclusive formula - L-carnitine & taurine
Exclusive formula - L-carnitine & taurine
Special british shorthair jaw
This specially designed large curvy-shaped kibble is adapted to the BRITISH SHORTHAIR cat’s broad jaw. The unique kibble facilitates grasping and encourages chewing to help support oral hygiene.
Muscle tone
The British Shorthair cat has a sturdy, heavy and muscular body. An adapted level of protein contributes to maintaining muscle mass.
Charming chubby-face
Full broad chest Short, dense and plush coat Broad and round face
Urinary health
Formulated with a balance of minerals to help maintain the health of an adult cat’s urinary system.
Bone & joint health
The British Shorthair’s powerful, stocky body can place stress on her bones and joints. Formulated to support healthy bones and joints. Enriched with Omega 3 fatty acids (EPA and DHA).
Cardiac health
Enriched with nutrients such as taurine, EPA and DHA to help maintain healthy cardiac function.
L - Carnitine
Enriched with L-carnitine, involved in healthy fat metabolism.
|Cat's weight
|Low energy needs
|Moderate / Active energy needs
|3 to 4 kg
|34 -41 g
|42 - 52 g
|5 to 6 kg
|49 - 55 g
|61 - 69 g
|7 to 8 kg
|62 - 68 g
|77 - 85 g
PRODUCT DETAILS
Balanced and complete feed for cats - Specially for adult British Shorthair cats - Over 12 months old.