Fit 32
Dry Food For Cat
Balanced and complete feed for cats - Specially for adult cats over 1 year old - Moderate activity, access to the outdoors.
Sizes available
2kg
10kg
Optimal nutrient profile
To meet the specific requirements of adulthood, cats need nutrition of a high quality. Fit 32 is a balanced and complete feed which contains the right level of beneficial nutrients to maintain adult cats in good health.
Urinary health
Formulated to help maintain health of an adult cat’s urinary system.
Healthy weight
The adapted calorie content of the Fit 32 formula helps maintain the ideal weight of adult cats having a moderate amount of exercise.
Hairball reduction
Fit 32 helps stimulate intestinal transit and the elimination of ingested hair thanks to specific fibres including psyllium.
|Cat's weight
|Ideal weight
|Overweight
|3 kg
|44 g (26g + 1 pouch)
|35 g (17 g + 1 pouch)
|4 kg
|54 g (36 g + 1 pouch)
|43 g (25 g + 1 pouch)
|5 kg
|63 g (45 g + 1 pouch)
|51 g (39g + 1 pouch)
|6 kg
|72 g (54 g + 1 pouch)
|58 g (39g + 1 pouch)
PRODUCT DETAILS
