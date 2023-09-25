PRODUCT DETAILS

Indoor, adult cats like yours require a complete and balanced diet to ensure optimal health as they start to face the first signs of ageing.<div style="margin: 0cm 0cm 8pt">Suitable for cats aged 7 or over, ROYAL CANIN® Indoor 7+ is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your adult, indoor cat in mind.<div style="margin: 0cm 0cm 8pt">ROYAL CANIN® Indoor 7+ is enriched with targeted nutrients, such as: green tea polyphenols, vitamin C, EPA and DHA. These nutrients help to support your cat as it faces the first signs of ageing.<div style="margin: 0cm 0cm 8pt">Specific protein (L.I.Ps) has been selected for its high digestibility. Protein with high digestibility helps to reduce not only the <i>quantity</i> of your cat's stools, but the odour as well.<div style="margin: 0cm 0cm 8pt">It's important that your mature cat gets nutrients that help to support a healthily functioning urinary system. ROYAL CANIN® Indoor 7+ is formulated to do just that. By helping to enhance and maintain urinary function, your cat can face the first signs of ageing comfortably.<div style="margin: 0cm 0cm 8pt">Variations of ROYAL CANIN® Indoor dry food are also available, depending on your cat's lifestyle, appearance and age:<div style="margin: 0cm 0cm 0pt 36pt; text-indent: -18pt"><span>·<span style="font: 7pt "Times New Roman""> </span></span>Indoor 27<div style="margin: 0cm 0cm 0pt 36pt; text-indent: -18pt"><span>·<span style="font: 7pt "Times New Roman""> </span></span>Indoor Appetite Control<div style="margin: 0cm 0cm 8pt 36pt; text-indent: -18pt"><span>·<span style="font: 7pt "Times New Roman""> </span></span>Indoor Long Hair

