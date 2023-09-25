LIGHT WEIGHT CARE
Dry Food For Cat
Complete feed for adult cats
Sizes available
1.5kg
URINARY Health
Formulated with a balance of minerals to help maintain the health of an adult cat’s urinary system.
PROVEN RESULTS Over 90% of cats, fed with ROYAL CANIN® LIGHT WEIGHT CARE dry formula achieved healthier weight in 8 weeks.* *Royal Canin internal study
PRODUCT BENEFIT
DOES YOUR CAT HAVE A TENDENCY TO GAIN WEIGHT? Maintaining an ideal body condition and muscle mass is a crucial aspect of a cat's overall health.
Helps limit weight gain
Helps to limit excess weight gain Contains a blend of fibres to help cats feel full An adapted protein content to help maintain muscle mass Enriched with L-carnitine to support healthy fat metabolism Proven results
Adult cats from 1 to 12 years old, including sterilised
WEIGHT MANAGEMENT PROGRAM: 1. Providing complete and balanced nutrition across both our wet and dry ROYAL CANIN® LIGHT WEIGHT CARE formulas, enabling you to choose the perfect combination for your cat. 2. Get your cat active with in-home games and feeding puzzles. 3. Avoid human food and fatty snacks. 4. If you have any questions or concerns about your cat's health, please contact your veterinarian.
ROYAL CANIN® LIGHT WEIGHT CARE Precisely balanced nutritional formula which helps maintain a healthy body condition, with several actions: - Ideal fibre blend to support the feeling of fullness. - Adapted protein content to help maintain muscle mass for healthy weight maintenance. - Enriched with L-carnitine, involved in healthy fat metabolism. - Nutrition formulated to satisfy and help keep your cat fit.
ABOUT US Royal Canin supports the health of your cat by providing precise nutrition based on a true understanding of the cat's specific needs and over 50 years of science and observation.
easyopen & zipsystem cut here to open freshpack Protective atmosphere Packaged under a protective atmosphere to preserve freshness and nutritional quality for longer. HEALTH NUTRITION SINCE 1968 FELINE CARE NUTRITION ROYAL CANIN is committed
SOME CATS HAVE A TENDENCY TO GAIN WEIGHT
(QR CODE :) Scan to learn more!
FEEDING GUIDELINE
Recommended daily quantities Cat's weight IDEAL WEIGHT OVERWEIGHT kg OR g Kibbles only OR Kibbles + 1 pouch ROYAL CANIN® LIGHT WEIGHT CARE in gravy Water Always keep fresh drinking water available.
BEST BEFORE NET WEIGHT / Net weight www.royalcanin.com Manufactured in the EU unless the factory identification code is ZA, RU, CN or KO. ©Royal Canin SAS. All Rights Reserved.
LIGHT WEIGHT CARE TAILORED FORMULA / FIBRES & PSYLLIUM / L-CARNITINE
FULLER BOWL** **Compared to a high-quality maintenance food
|Cat Weight
|INACTIVE (low energy needs)
|IDEAL WEIGHT (normal energy needs)
|3 kg
|37 g (4/8 cup)
|51 g (5/8 cup)
|4 kg
|46 g (5/8 cup)
|62 g (7/8 cup)
|5 kg
|54 g (6/8 cup)
|73 g (1 cup)
|6 kg
|61 g (7/8 cup)
|83 g (1 + 1/8 cups)
|Cat Weight
|INACTIVE (low energy needs)
|IDEAL WEIGHT (normal energy needs)
|3 kg
|19 g (2/8 cup)
|32 g (3/8 cup)
|4 kg
|27 g (3/8 cup)
|43 g (5/8 cup)
|5 kg
|35 g (4/8 cup)
|54 g (6/8 cup)
|6 kg
|42 g (5/8 cup)
|64 g (7/8 cup)