4H- CLAIM 5: THE CARE PROGRAM

WEIGHT MANAGEMENT PROGRAM: 1. Providing complete and balanced nutrition across both our wet and dry ROYAL CANIN® LIGHT WEIGHT CARE formulas, enabling you to choose the perfect combination for your cat. 2. Get your cat active with in-home games and feeding puzzles. 3. Avoid human food and fatty snacks. 4. If you have any questions or concerns about your cat's health, please contact your veterinarian.