LIGHT WEIGHT CARE

Dry Food For Cat

Complete feed for adult cats

Sizes available

1.5kg

What is the right portion?
URINARY Health

Formulated with a balance of minerals to help maintain the health of an adult cat’s urinary system.

PROVEN RESULTS

Over 90% of cats, fed with ROYAL CANIN® LIGHT WEIGHT CARE dry formula achieved healthier weight in 8 weeks.* *Royal Canin internal study

PRODUCT BENEFIT

DOES YOUR CAT HAVE A TENDENCY TO GAIN WEIGHT? Maintaining an ideal body condition and muscle mass is a crucial aspect of a cat's overall health.

MAIN CLAIM

Helps limit weight gain

OVER 90% OF CATS ACHIEVED HEALTHIER WEIGHT IN 8 WEEKS* *Royal Canin internal study.

Features & Benefits - Long version

Helps to limit excess weight gain Contains a blend of fibres to help cats feel full An adapted protein content to help maintain muscle mass Enriched with L-carnitine to support healthy fat metabolism Proven results

5- PRODUCT DESTINATION BOP

Adult cats from 1 to 12 years old, including sterilised

4H- CLAIM 5: THE CARE PROGRAM

WEIGHT MANAGEMENT PROGRAM: 1. Providing complete and balanced nutrition across both our wet and dry ROYAL CANIN® LIGHT WEIGHT CARE formulas, enabling you to choose the perfect combination for your cat. 2. Get your cat active with in-home games and feeding puzzles. 3. Avoid human food and fatty snacks. 4. If you have any questions or concerns about your cat's health, please contact your veterinarian.

4F- CLAIM 3

ROYAL CANIN® LIGHT WEIGHT CARE Precisely balanced nutritional formula which helps maintain a healthy body condition, with several actions: - Ideal fibre blend to support the feeling of fullness. - Adapted protein content to help maintain muscle mass for healthy weight maintenance. - Enriched with L-carnitine, involved in healthy fat metabolism. - Nutrition formulated to satisfy and help keep your cat fit.

1- BRAND TEXT

ABOUT US Royal Canin supports the health of your cat by providing precise nutrition based on a true understanding of the cat's specific needs and over 50 years of science and observation.

2A- PACKAGING TEXT

Protective atmosphere Packaged under a protective atmosphere to preserve freshness and nutritional quality for longer.

2B- PACKAGING TEXT BOP 1

SOME CATS HAVE A TENDENCY TO GAIN WEIGHT

3C- Commitment claim 3

FEEDING GUIDELINE

Cat's weight IDEAL WEIGHT OVERWEIGHT kg OR g Kibbles only OR Kibbles + 1 pouch ROYAL CANIN® LIGHT WEIGHT CARE in gravy Water Always keep fresh drinking water available.

2C- PACKAGING TEXT BOP 2

LIGHT WEIGHT CARE TAILORED FORMULA / FIBRES & PSYLLIUM / L-CARNITINE

PROVEN RESULTS OVER 90% OF CATS ACHIEVED HEALTHIER WEIGHT IN 8 WEEKS.* *Royal Canin internal study

4D- KIBBLE TEXT-FOP

FULLER BOWL** **Compared to a high-quality maintenance food

