Light Weight Care Wet

Light Weight Care Wet

Wet Food For Cat

Sizes available

1 x 85g

12 x 85g

What is the right portion?
Find a local retailer

PROVEN RESULTS

PROVEN RESULTS Over 90% of cats achieved healthier weight in 8 weeks.* *Royal Canin internal study.

CLAIM

ROYAL CANIN® LIGHT WEIGHT CARE Precisely balanced nutritional formula which helps maintain a healthy body condition, with several actions: - Adapted protein content to help maintain muscle mass for healthy weight maintenance. - Enriched with L-carnitine, involved in healthy fat metabolism. - Nutrition formulated to satisfy and help keep your cat fit.

CLAIM

Does your cat have a tendency to gain weight? Maintaining an ideal body condition and muscle mass is a crucial aspect of a cat’s overall health.

CARE PROGRAM

WEIGHT MANAGEMENT PROGRAM 1. Providing complete and balanced nutrition across both our wet and dry formulas, enabling you to choose the perfect combination for your cat. 2. Get your cat active with in-home games and feeding puzzles. 3. Avoid human food and fatty snacks. 4. If you have any questions or concerns about your cat's health, please contact your veterinarian.

MAIN CLAIM

Helps limit weight gain

PROVEN RESULTS

PROVEN RESULTS OVER 90% OF CATS ACHIEVED HEALTHIER WEIGHT IN 8 WEEKS*

PROVEN RESULTS

PROVEN RESULTS Over 90% of cats achieved healthier weight in 8 weeks.* *When following ROYAL CANIN® LIGHT WEIGHT CARE nutritional programme (combining dry and wet formulas). Royal Canin internal study.

FEATURES AND BENEFFITS

·        Helps to limit excess weight gain ·        An adapted protein content to help maintain muscle mass ·        Enriched with L-carnitine to support healthy fat metabolism ·        Proven results

PRODUCT DESTINATION

Adult cats from 1 to 12 years old, including sterilised

FEEDING GUIDELINE BOX

Feeding instructions Pouch only OR Pouch + Kibble* AGE Months ADULT WEIGHT kg g *ROYAL CANIN® LIGHT WEIGHT CARE Water

FEEDING GUIDELINE

Feeding instructions OR kg g* *ROYAL CANIN® LIGHT WEIGHT CARE

LEGAL TEXT

BEST BEFORE NET WEIGHT / Net weight www.royalcanin.com Manufactured in the EU for Royal Canin SAS ©Royal Canin SAS. All Rights Reserved.

PACKAGING TEXT

Thin slices in gravy Pouch Pouches ROYAL CANIN is committed

PACKAGING TEXT BOX

(Box only) SOME CATS HAVE A TENDENCY TO GAIN WEIGHT LIGHT WEIGHT CARE TAILORED FORMULA

PRODUCT DETAILS

product details accompanying image

Promoting pet health and wellbeing

Creating value for our entire ecosystem

Committed to become certified carbon neutral by 2025