Maine Coon
Wet Food For Cat
Complete feed for cats - Specially for adult Maine Coon cats - Over 15 months old (thin slices in gravy).
Bone & joint health
Helps maintain the healthy bones and joints of this largest cat.
Adapted texture
Concentrated energy
High concentrated energy formula.
Healthy skin & coat
Helps maintain skin and coat health.
Composition: meat and animal derivatives, cereals, fish and fish derivatives, vegetable protein extracts, derivatives of vegetable origin, oils and fats, minerals, various sugars, molluscs and crustaceans.
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin D3: 310 IU, E1 (Iron): 11 mg, E2 (Iodine): 0.3 mg, E4 (Copper): 2.6 mg, E5 (Manganese): 3.4 mg, E6 (Zinc): 34 mg.
Analytical constituants: Protein: 10% - Fat content: 4.3% - Crude ash: 1.4% - Crude fibres: 1.6% - Moisture: 78%.
|Cat's weight
|Wet food only
|Wet & dry food
|5 kg
|2 + 3/4 pouches
|39 g + 1 pouch
|6 kg
|3 + 1/4 pouches
|47 g + 1 pouch
|7 kg
|3 + 1/2 pouches
|55 g + 1 pouch
|8 kg
|4 pouches
|63 g + 1 pouch
PRODUCT DETAILS
The Maine Coon wet formula is exclusively made to meet the specific needs of adult Maine Coon cats (over 15 months). The wet formula is an adapted texture, thin slices in gravy specifically for your Maine Coon.