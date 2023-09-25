Maine Coon

Wet Food For Cat

Complete feed for cats - Specially for adult Maine Coon cats - Over 15 months old (thin slices in gravy).

12 x 85g

Bone & joint health

Helps maintain the healthy bones and joints of this largest cat.

Concentrated energy

High concentrated energy formula.

Healthy skin & coat

Helps maintain skin and coat health.

The Maine Coon wet formula is exclusively made to meet the specific needs of adult Maine Coon cats (over 15 months). The wet formula is an adapted texture, thin slices in gravy specifically for your Maine Coon.

