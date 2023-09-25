PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Maine Coon Adult food is specially formulated with the needs of this particular breed in mind. You can rest assured that catering to your Maine Coon's nutritional requirements is just as important to us as it is to you. The Maine Coon is the largest domesticated cat in the world, and its impressive stature is combined with a truly sweet nature. Its solid bone structure and muscular body can make it three times heavier than the average cat. Due to its large size and bone structure, particular attention must be given to ensuring the general health and condition of its joints. ROYAL CANIN® Maine Coon Adult food is enriched with Taurine, DHA and EPA (omega-3 fatty acids) to help support and maintain healthy cardiac function. The Maine Coon has a large jaw which gives it a characteristic way of picking and chewing its food. That's why the kibble in ROYAL CANIN® Maine Coon Adult food is specially designed to be king sized and cube-shaped - prolonging the action of chewing which helps to support good oral hygiene. To cater to each cat's individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Maine Coon Adult is also available as wet food in delicious gravy. If you're considering mixed feeding, simply follow our feeding guidelines to ensure your cat gets an accurate amount of both wet and dry food for optimal benefit.

