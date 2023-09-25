PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Mother & Babycat is specially adapted to meet your cat’s high energy needs at the end of gestation and during lactation. It’s also formulated to support the healthy development of nursing kittens aged up to 4 months. It contains nutrients, including vitamins C and E, to support a healthy immune system. This formula is enriched with omega-3 fatty acids (DHA) to support brain development and healthy vision in young kittens. Thanks to a combination of beneficial prebiotics (MOS) and highly digestible proteins, ROYAL CANIN® Mother & Babycat also helps to support a healthy balance of intestinal microbiota (gut flora) for good digestion. The kibble in ROYAL CANIN® Mother & Babycat is easy to rehydrate with water, giving it an appetising porridge texture that’s ideal for weaning kittens and supporting their hydration. In the short span of 16 weeks, your kittens will need a diet that’s specially adapted to meet their nutritional needs during the next growth phase. At this stage, you can transition them onto ROYAL CANIN® diets for kittens. These are available as dry kibble diets, or as wet chunks in loaf, gravy or jelly.

