ROYAL CANIN® Norwegian Forest Cat Adult food is formulated with the specific needs of the Norwegian Forest breed in mind. Its tailor-made, three-tier kibble is adapted to the Norwegian Forest Cat's strong jaw and encourages prolonged chewing in order to reduce the speed at which it eats.A specific blend of fibres helps to naturally stimulate your cat's intestinal transit and helps to reduce and control the formation of hairballs.The Norwegian Forest Cat has a thick coat consisting of a water-repellent upper coat and a woolly, thick undercoat for insulation. The exclusive complex of nutrients in ROYAL CANIN® Norwegian Forest Cat Adult food helps to support the skin's barrier role to effectively maintain an ideal skin health and good coat condition.Containing an adapted formula that helps to maintain an ideal bodyweight, ROYAL CANIN® Norwegian Forest Cat Adult food also helps support healthy bones and joints. It's enriched with L-Carnitine, an important nutrient that's involved in maintaining a healthy fat metabolism.

