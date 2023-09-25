Norwegian Forest Cat Adult
Dry Food For Cat
Balanced and complete feed for cats - Specially for adult Norwegian Forest Cats - Over 12 months old.
Sizes available
2kg
Exclusive formula - Borage oil & L-carnitine
Healthy skin & coat
The Norwegian Forest Cat’s thick coat consists of a water-repellent upper coat and a woolly thick undercoat for insulation. An exclusive complex of nutrients helps support the skin’s “barrier” role and maintain skin health and coat condition. Enriched with Omega 3 and Omega 6 fatty acids.
Special norwegian jaw
This specially designed three-branched kibble is adapted to the Norwegian Forest Cat’s strong jaw. The unique kibble encourages chewing to help reduce the rate of food intake.
The strength of the north
Large, strongly built body Double coat with a dense woolly undercoat Triangle-shaped head Almond-shaped eyes
Urinary health
Formulated with a balance of minerals to help maintain the health of an adult cat’s urinary system.
Ideal weight & joint health
Because of her large size, a tendency to gain weight and a preference for climbing, the Norwegian Forest Cat can put strain on her joints. An adapted formula helps maintain ideal weight while helping to support healthy bones and joints. Enriched with EPA and DHA.
L-Carnitine
Enriched with L-carnitine, involved in healthy fat metabolism.
Hairball reduction
With a dense semi-long double coat, the Norwegian Forest Cat is predisposed to hairball formation. HAIRBALL REDUCTION A specific blend of fibres helps to naturally stimulate intestinal transit, eliminate ingested hair and control hairball formation.
|Cat's weight
|3 - 4 kg
|5 - 6 kg
|7 - 8 kg
|Sedentary- Sterilised low energy needs
|35-43 g (13-21g + 1 pouch)
|51-58 g (29-36 g + 1 pouch)
|67-71 g (42-49 g + 1 pouch)
|Active - Moderate energy needs
|44-54 g (22-32 g + 1 pouch)
|64-73 g (41-50 g + 1 pouch)
|81-89 g (59-67 g + 1 pouch)
PRODUCT DETAILS
ROYAL CANIN® Norwegian Forest Cat Adult food is formulated with the specific needs of the Norwegian Forest breed in mind. Its tailor-made, three-tier kibble is adapted to the Norwegian Forest Cat's strong jaw and encourages prolonged chewing in order to reduce the speed at which it eats.A specific blend of fibres helps to naturally stimulate your cat's intestinal transit and helps to reduce and control the formation of hairballs.The Norwegian Forest Cat has a thick coat consisting of a water-repellent upper coat and a woolly, thick undercoat for insulation. The exclusive complex of nutrients in ROYAL CANIN® Norwegian Forest Cat Adult food helps to support the skin's barrier role to effectively maintain an ideal skin health and good coat condition.Containing an adapted formula that helps to maintain an ideal bodyweight, ROYAL CANIN® Norwegian Forest Cat Adult food also helps support healthy bones and joints. It's enriched with L-Carnitine, an important nutrient that's involved in maintaining a healthy fat metabolism.