PERSIAN
Wet Food For Cat
Complete feed for cats - Specially for adult Persian cats - Over 12 months old (loaf)
Sizes available
1 x 85g
6 x 85g
12 x 85g
SPECIAL LONG HAIR
Exclusive combination of nutrients to help support skin and coat health.
ADAPTED TEXTURE
HEALTHY URINARY SYSTEM
Helps support a healthy urinary system.
DIGESTIVE PERFORMANCE
Helps maintain digestive health.
|Weight (kg)
|INACTIVE (g)
|cup*
|NORMAL (g)
|cup*
|ACTIVE (g)
|cup*
|2
|95
|1
|120
|1 1/2
|145
|1 3/4
|3
|130
|1 1/2
|160
|2
|190
|2 1/4
|4
|155
|1 3/4
|195
|2 1/4
|235
|2 3/4
|5
|185
|2 1/4
|230
|2 3/4
|275
|3 1/4
|6
|210
|2 1/2
|260
|3
|315
|3 3/4
|7
|235
|2 3/4
|290
|3 1/2
|350
|4
|8
|255
|3
|320
|3 3/4
|385
|4 1/2
|9
|280
|3 1/4
|350
|4
|420
|5
|10
|300
|3 1/2
|375
|4 1/2
|450
|5 1/4
PRODUCT DETAILS
The Persian breed officially has the longest and densest coat of all cat breeds! That's why ROYAL CANIN® Persian Adult Loaf contains a special, exclusive combination of nutrients to help support the skin's "barrier" defence role in maintaining skin health and keeping long-haired coats shiny and glossy. ROYAL CANIN Persian adult loaf has been formulated with a delicate and adapted texture for optimal palatability. It also helps maintain digestive health with a variety of highly digestible proteins and a specific blend of fibres, alongside an accurately tailored level of vitamins and minerals. The Persian is a medium-sized cat, but can appear larger due to the generous coat and undercoat that envelops it. As well as feeding your Persian cat a diet of ROYAL CANIN® Persian Adult Loaf, we recommend grooming and untangling your cat's fur each day. To cater to each cat's individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Persian Adult Loaf is also available as dry food, with crunchy and tasty kibbles.