Persian Adult

Balanced and complete feed for cats - Specially for adult Persian cats - Over 12 months old.
Sizes available
2kg
10kg
Exclusive formula
Exclusive formula - Omega 3 & Omega 6 fatty acids.
Long hair health
A long, luxurious coat, with a dense undercoat, is the hallmark of the Persian cat. Long hair health An exclusive complex of nutrients helps support the skin’s “barrier” role, and helps maintain skin health and coat beauty. Enriched with Omega 3 and Omega 6 fatty acids.
Special brachycephalic jaw
This specially designed almond-shaped kibble with an optimal contact surface area is easy for the Persian cat to pick up and chew.
Voluptuous and regal
Immense ruff Large round head with flat profile Expressive round eyes Cobby body.
Urinary health
Formulated with a balance of minerals to help maintain the health of an adult cat’s urinary system.
Hairball reduction
Due to the length and density of her coat, the Persian cat routinely swallows a large quantity of hair during grooming. Hairball reduction A specific blend of fibres (including psyllium rich in mucilage) helps to naturally stimulate intestinal transit, eliminate ingested hair and control hairball formation.
Digestive performance
Highly digestible protein (L.I.P.*) to support healthy digestion, and prebiotics to promote a balance in the intestinal flora. *L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
|Cat's weight
|3 kg
|4 kg
|5 kg
|6 kg
|Low energy needs (kibbles)
|33 g
|40 g
|47 g
|54 g
|Low energy needs (kibbles + pouch)
|11 g + 1 pouch
|18 g + 1 pouch
|25 g + 1 pouch
|32 g + 1 pouch
|Moderate energy needs (kibbles)
|41 g
|50 g
|59 g
|67 g
|Moderate energy needs (kibbles + pouch)
|19 g + 1 pouch
|29 g + 1 pouch
|37 g + 1 pouch
|45 g + 1 pouch
PRODUCT DETAILS
