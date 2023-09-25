Persian Kitten
Dry Food For Cat
Balanced and complete feed for cats - Specially for Persian kittens (up to 12 months old).
Sizes available
4kg
10kg
Exclusive formula - omega 3 & omega 6 fatty acids
Exclusive formula - Omega 3 & Omega 6 fatty acids
Special brachycephalic jaw
This specially designed tiny rectangular kibble with a soft texture is easy for the Persian kitten to pick up and chew.
Healthy growth & long hair
During growth, the Persian kitten develops a long, dense and silky coat, the hallmark of the breed. Healthy Growth & Long Hair With adapted protein content, and precisely balanced vitamins and minerals (including calcium and phosphorus) to help support healthy growth while contributing to healthy skin and a beautiful coat. Enriched with Omega 3 and Omega 6 fatty acids.
Miniature splendour
Long and thick coat Open sweet expression Cobby body
Immune system support
During the growth period, the kitten’s immune system develops gradually. Immune system support A complex of antioxidants, including vitamin E, helps support the kitten’s natural defences.
Digestive performance
During the growth period, the kitten’s digestive system is immature and continues developing gradually. Digestive performance A combination of highly digestible protein (L.I.P.*) to help support healthy digestion, an adapted fibre content (including psyllium) and prebiotics to promote a balance in the intestinal flora. *L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
L.I.P. Science innovation
Selected high quality proteins with digestibility over 90%, for digestive health and stool quality.
|Kitten's age
|2->3 months
|4->6 months
|7->9 months
|10->12 months
|Kitten's weight
|0.8- 2.1 kg
|1.8- 3.9 kg
|2.4- 5 kg
|2.9- 5 kg
|Dry food
|40- 69 g
|55-77 g
|53- 66 g
|44- 58 g
|Mix food ( wet + dry)
|1/2 can Mother & Babycat + 16-45 g
|1 pouch Kitten + 34-56 g
|1 pouch Kitten + 32-45 g
|1 pouch Kitten + 23-37 g
PRODUCT DETAILS
Balanced and complete feed for cats - Specially for Persian kittens (up to 12 months old).