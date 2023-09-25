PRODUCT DETAILS

The Ragdoll is a remarkably stunning cat with captivating eyes and a soft, silky coat. The Ragdoll breed is large and loving with an affectionate and sociable nature; an absolute joy to be around.ROYAL CANIN® Ragdoll Adult food will help to maintain your cat's healthy skin and a well-nourished coat through a combination of specific nutrients; including amino acids, vitamins, and both omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids.ROYAL CANIN® Ragdoll Adult food contains a concentrated amount of taurine to help support healthy cardiac function for your cat.The Ragdoll's large frame and heavy bones can be physically demanding, which is why ROYAL CANIN® Ragdoll Adult is designed with an enrichment of EPA and DHA (found in fish oil) to help support strong bones and healthy joints. The ROYAL CANIN® Ragdoll Adult kibble is meticulously crafted to adapt to the Ragdoll cat's broad jaw, allowing it to be easily grasped to encourage chewing and support oral hygiene.

