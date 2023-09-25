Ragdoll Adult
Dry Food For Cat
Balanced and complete feed for cats - Specially for adult Ragdoll cats - Over 12 months old.
Sizes available
2kg
Exclusive formula - Omega 3 & Omega 6 fatty acids
Healthy skin & coat
The soft, silky, semi-longhaired coat is one of the Ragdoll cat’s nicest features. Contains a combination of specific nutrients including amino acids, vitamins, Omega 3 and Omega 6 fatty acids to help maintain a healthy skin and nourish the coat.
Special ragdoll jaw
This specially designed pyramid-shaped kibble is adapted to the Ragdoll cat’s broad jaw. The unique kibble is easy to grasp and encourages chewing to help support oral hygiene.
Sweet and relaxed
Semi-long, soft and silky coat Large body, solid round paws Captivating blue eyes
Urinary health
Formulated with a balance of minerals to help maintain the health of an adult cat’s urinary system.
Cardiac health
Enriched with nutrients such as taurine, EPA and DHA to help maintain healthy cardiac function.
Bone & joint health
The Ragdoll’s large size can put strain on her joints. Formulated to support healthy bones and joints. Enriched with EPA and DHA.
|Cat's weight
|Low energy needs
|Moderate / Active energy needs
|3 to 4 kg
|34 - 42 g (13 - 20 g + 1 pouch)
|43 - 52 g (21 - 31 g + 1 pouch)
|5 to 6 kg
|49 - 56 g (27 - 34 g + 1 pouch)
|61 - 70 g (40 - 48 g + 1 pouch)
|7 to 8 kg
|62 - 68 g (41 - 47 g + 1 pouch)
|78 - 85 g (56 - 64 g + 1 pouch)
PRODUCT DETAILS
The Ragdoll is a remarkably stunning cat with captivating eyes and a soft, silky coat. The Ragdoll breed is large and loving with an affectionate and sociable nature; an absolute joy to be around.ROYAL CANIN® Ragdoll Adult food will help to maintain your cat's healthy skin and a well-nourished coat through a combination of specific nutrients; including amino acids, vitamins, and both omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids.ROYAL CANIN® Ragdoll Adult food contains a concentrated amount of taurine to help support healthy cardiac function for your cat.The Ragdoll's large frame and heavy bones can be physically demanding, which is why ROYAL CANIN® Ragdoll Adult is designed with an enrichment of EPA and DHA (found in fish oil) to help support strong bones and healthy joints. The ROYAL CANIN® Ragdoll Adult kibble is meticulously crafted to adapt to the Ragdoll cat's broad jaw, allowing it to be easily grasped to encourage chewing and support oral hygiene.