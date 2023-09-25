Sphynx Adult

Dry Food For Cat

Balanced and complete feed for cats - Specially for adult Sphynx cats - Over 12 months old.

Special sphynx jaw

This specially designed thick triangular-shaped kibble, adapted to the Sphynx cat’s jaw, encourages chewing to help support oral hygiene.

Exclusive formula - Omega 3 & Omega 6 fatty acids

High energy intake

To compensate for the absence of hair, the Sphynx has a very active metabolism to control body temperature. A high calorie formula with a high level of fat (23%) to meet the greater energy needs of this hairless cat.

Healthy skin support

Sphynx cats have a thick epidermis, however the lack of hair and pigmentation leave their skin exposed. An exclusive complex of nutrients helps support the skin’s “barrier” role. Enriched with Omega 3 and Omega 6 fatty acids for their support in skin health.

Cardiac health

Enriched with nutrients such as taurine, EPA and DHA to help maintain healthy cardiac function.

Urinary health

Formulated with a balance of minerals to help maintain the health of an adult cat’s urinary system.

Fascinating and mischievous

Hairless with short fine down Full rounded belly Strong rounded muzzle

PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Sphynx Adult food is formulated with the specific needs of this interesting breed in mind. Suitable for Sphynx cats over 12 month of age, ROYAL CANIN® Sphynx Adult will provide your cat with all the nutritional support it needs. To compensate for the absence of hair, the Sphynx has a very active metabolism that helps it to regulate its body temperature. ROYAL CANIN® Sphynx Adult food is a high-calorie formula that contains an increased level of fat (23%) in order to meet the heightened energy needs of this particular breed. Dietary management plays an essential role in maintaining a healthy heart. That's why ROYAL CANIN® Sphynx Adult contains taurine, EPA and DHA (omega-3 fatty acids) to help maintain your cat's healthy cardiac function.

