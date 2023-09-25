CALM Dry Pet Food for Cat

PRODUCT DETAILS

Benefits: Calming support / Hairball complex / Skin barrier / S/O index ROYAL CANIN® Calm is specifically formulated to help support cats during periods of adaptation. This formula contains hydrolysed milk protein and L-tryptophan to help relieve and manage stress-related behaviour in cats. This formula also helps to control the formation of hairballs by helping to eliminate ingested hair through your cat’s stools. To support optimal skin health, ROYAL CANIN® Calm is formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier role. This diet also promotes a urinary environment unfavourable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystals. Please consult with your veterinarian to determine the best diet for your pet. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7–10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount.

