CALM Dry Pet Food for Cat

CALM Dry Pet Food for Cat

Dry Food For Cat

Complete feed for cats - For adult cats in a changing environment

Sizes available

2kg

What is the right portion?

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

HAIRBALL COMPLEX

A specific blend of fibres, including psyllium, helps control hairball formation by eliminating ingested hair through the stools.

SKIN BARRIER

Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health.

S/O INDEX LOGO

NO TEXT, LOGO ONLY

CALMING SUPPORT

Contains hydrolysed milk protein and L-tryptophan to help manage cats prone to behaviour changes in unusual environments and situations.

PRODUCT DETAILS

Benefits: Calming support / Hairball complex / Skin barrier / S/O index ROYAL CANIN® Calm is specifically formulated to help support cats during periods of adaptation. This formula contains hydrolysed milk protein and L-tryptophan to help relieve and manage stress-related behaviour in cats. This formula also helps to control the formation of hairballs by helping to eliminate ingested hair through your cat’s stools.  To support optimal skin health, ROYAL CANIN® Calm is formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier role. This diet also promotes a urinary environment unfavourable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystals. Please consult with your veterinarian to determine the best diet for your pet. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7–10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount.

product details accompanying image

Promoting pet health and wellbeing

Creating value for our entire ecosystem

Committed to become certified carbon neutral by 2025