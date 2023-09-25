CALM Dry Pet Food for Cat
Dry Food For Cat
Complete feed for cats - For adult cats in a changing environment
Sizes available
2kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
HAIRBALL COMPLEX
A specific blend of fibres, including psyllium, helps control hairball formation by eliminating ingested hair through the stools.
SKIN BARRIER
Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health.
S/O INDEX LOGO
NO TEXT, LOGO ONLY
CALMING SUPPORT
Contains hydrolysed milk protein and L-tryptophan to help manage cats prone to behaviour changes in unusual environments and situations.
PRODUCT DETAILS
Benefits: Calming support / Hairball complex / Skin barrier / S/O index ROYAL CANIN® Calm is specifically formulated to help support cats during periods of adaptation. This formula contains hydrolysed milk protein and L-tryptophan to help relieve and manage stress-related behaviour in cats. This formula also helps to control the formation of hairballs by helping to eliminate ingested hair through your cat’s stools. To support optimal skin health, ROYAL CANIN® Calm is formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier role. This diet also promotes a urinary environment unfavourable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystals. Please consult with your veterinarian to determine the best diet for your pet. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7–10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount.