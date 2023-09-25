DENTAL
Dry Food For Cat
Complete feed for cats - For adult cats with dental sensitivities
Sizes available
50g
1.5kg
3kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
PLAQUE CONTROL
Clinically proven to efficiently reduce plaque build-up.
BRUSHING EFFECT
The shape and size of the kibble allow good prehension and tooth penetration into the food. This helps to reduce plaque accumulation and tartar build-up.
HAIRBALL COMPLEX
A specific blend of fibres, including psyllium, helps control hairball formation by eliminating ingested hair through the stools.
PRODUCT DETAILS
Benefits: Plaque control / Brushing effect / Hairball complex / S/O index ROYAL CANIN® Dental is specifically formulated to help support and manage oral hygiene in cats. This formula is clinically proven to effectively reduce the formation and build-up of dental plaque. The kibble in ROYAL CANIN® Dental is specially designed to create a brushing effect. The shape and size of the kibble allows your cat to get good grasp with their teeth, penetrating the food to activate the brushing effect and ultimately reducing the accumulation of plaque and tartar. This formula also helps to control the formation of hairballs by helping to eliminate ingested hair through your cat’s stools. This diet also promotes a urinary environment unfavourable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystals. Please consult with your veterinarian to determine the best diet for your pet. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7–10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount.