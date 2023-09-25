PRODUCT DETAILS

Urinary S/O is a complete dietetic feed for cats, formulated to dissolve struvite stones and reducing their recurrence through its urine acidifying properties and its low level of magnesium. RECOMMENDATIONS:It is recommended that a veterinarian’s opinion be sought before use. Feed Urinary S/O for 5 to 12 weeks for the dissolution of struvite stones and up to 6 months for the reduction of struvite stone recurrence. The cat should be re-evaluated regularly by the veterinarian to assess the relevance of a lifelong recommendation. Water should be available at all times. NOTE: - the wet version of Urinary S/O Feline is recommended for recurrent idiopathic cystitis, in older cats renal function should be checked before recommending a new diet.

Read more