Urinary S/O
Dry Food For Cat
Complete dietetic feed for adult cats
Sizes available
50g
400g
1.5kg
3.5kg
7kg
9kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Low magnesium
Reduced level of magnesium, a natural component of struvite crystals.
Struvite dissolution
Helps dissolve all types of struvite stones.
Urine dilution
Urine dilution makes the urine less liable to form struvite and calcium oxalate stones.
Low RSS
Helps lower the concentration of ions contributing to crystal formation.
2A. Urinary crystals are a primary factor in the development of bladder stones and may occur when there is a dietary mineral excess.
2B. Struvite are urinary stones made of magnesium, ammonium and phosphates and tend to form in neutral to alkaline urine.
2C. Calcium oxalate are urinary stones, which tend to form in urine having an acid to neutral pH.
4A. Each ROYAL CANIN formula is specifically designed and approved by scientific experts in cat and dog nutrition. The specificities of this formula are :
4B. Controlled levels of magnesium, calcium & phosphorus
4C. Promotes optimal urinary ion concentration and urinary pH.
|Cat weight
|Thin
|-
|Normal
|-
|Overweight
|-
|-
|(g)
|cup
|(g)
|cup
|(g)
|cup
|2 kg
|39 g
|4/8
|33 g
|3/8
|26 g
|2/8
|2.5 kg
|46 g
|4/8
|38 g
|4/8
|31 g
|3/8
|3 kg
|52 g
|5/8
|44 g
|4/8
|35 g
|3/8
|3.5 kg
|59 g
|5/8
|49 g
|5/8
|39 g
|4/8
|4 kg
|64 g
|6/8
|54 g
|5/8
|43 g
|4/8
|4.5 kg
|70 g
|6/8
|58 g
|5/8
|47 g
|4/8
|5 kg
|75 g
|7/8
|63 g
|6/8
|50 g
|5/8
|5.5 kg
|81 g
|1
|67 g
|6/8
|54 g
|5/8
|6 kg
|86 g
|1
|72 g
|7/8
|57 g
|5/8
|6.5 kg
|91 g
|1
|76 g
|7/8
|61 g
|6/8
|7
|96 g
|1+1/8
|80 g
|7/8
|64 g
|6/8
|7.5 kg
|101 g
|1+1/8
|84 g
|1
|67 g
|6/8
|8
|105 g
|1+2/8
|88 g
|1
|70 g
|6/8
|8.5 kg
|110 g
|1+2/8
|92 g
|1+1/8
|73 g
|7/8
|9 kg
|115 g
|1+3/8
|96 g
|1+1/8
|76 g
|7/8
|9.5 kg
|119 g
|1+3/8
|99 g
|1+1/8
|79 g
|7/8
|10 kg
|123 g
|1+3/8
|103 g
|1+2/8
|82 g
|1
PRODUCT DETAILS
Urinary S/O is a complete dietetic feed for cats, formulated to dissolve struvite stones and reducing their recurrence through its urine acidifying properties and its low level of magnesium. RECOMMENDATIONS:It is recommended that a veterinarian’s opinion be sought before use. Feed Urinary S/O for 5 to 12 weeks for the dissolution of struvite stones and up to 6 months for the reduction of struvite stone recurrence. The cat should be re-evaluated regularly by the veterinarian to assess the relevance of a lifelong recommendation. Water should be available at all times. NOTE: - the wet version of Urinary S/O Feline is recommended for recurrent idiopathic cystitis, in older cats renal function should be checked before recommending a new diet.