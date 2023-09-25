Urinary S/O
Wet Food For Cat
Complete dietetic feed for adult cats.
Sizes available
1 x 85g
12 x 85g
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Urine dilution
Diluting urine decreases the urinary concentration of struvites and calcium oxalates. The larger urinary volume also helps ensure more frequent bladder emptying.
Idiopathic cystitis
Thanks to the high moisture content of wet food, Urinary S/O Feline increases urine dilution. Nearly 64 % of cases of FLUTD are idiopathic cystitis and wet diet is recommended in cases of recurrent cystitis.
Struvite dissolution
Urinary S/O Feline effectively dissolves struvite uroliths.
Low RSS
Undersaturated urine creates a urinary environment unfavourable to the development and proliferation of struvite and calcium oxalate crystals.
|Cat weight
|Thin
|-
|Normal
|-
|Overweight
|-
|-
|(g)
|Pouches
|(g)
|Pouches
|(g)
|Pouches
|2 kg
|170 g
|2
|140 g
|1+1/2
|110 g
|1+1/2
|2.5 kg
|195 g
|2+1/2
|165 g
|2
|130 g
|1+1/2
|3 kg
|225 g
|2+1/2
|185 g
|2
|150 g
|2
|3.5 kg
|250 g
|3
|210 g
|2+1/2
|165 g
|2
|4 kg
|275 g
|3
|230 g
|2+1/2
|185 g
|2
|4.5 kg
|300 g
|3+1/2
|250 g
|3
|200 g
|2+1/2
|5 kg
|320 g
|4
|270 g
|3
|215 g
|2+1/2
|5.5 kg
|345 g
|4
|285 g
|3+1/2
|230 g
|2+1/2
|6 kg
|365 g
|4+1/2
|305 g
|3+1/2
|245 g
|3
|6.5 kg
|390 g
|4+1/2
|325 g
|4
|260 g
|3
|7 kg
|410 g
|5
|340 g
|4
|275 g
|3
|7.5 kg
|430 g
|5
|360 g
|4
|285 g
|3+1/2
|8 kg
|450 g
|5+1/2
|375 g
|4+1/2
|300 g
|3+1/2
|8.5 kg
|470 g
|5+1/2
|390 g
|4+1/2
|315 g
|3+1/2
|9 kg
|490 g
|6
|410 g
|5
|325 g
|4
|9.5 kg
|510 g
|6
|425 g
|5
|340 g
|4
|10 kg
|530 g
|6
|440 g
|5
|350 g
|4
PRODUCT DETAILS
A complete dietetic feed for cats. Its urine acidifying properties and low level of magnesium make it suitable for dissolving struvite stones and reducing their recurrence.