Should I choose a pure breed or mixed breed cat?

When choosing a new cat, there are a number of factors you should consider. One of these is whether you should choose a pure breed cat or not, and what difference this might make to their needs and characteristics.

The way a cat behaves depends on a combination of its genetic make-up and the experiences it has been exposed to during its socialisation period. The period is short for kittens, ending at around eight weeks of age, although the kitten will remain receptive to behaviour modification until they are around six months old.

Pedigree cat

Pure breed cats only represent a small part of the feline population. The term ‘pedigree’ generally refers to the record of the cat’s parentage and ancestry. A pedigree will be registered as a specific breed by one of the main registration bodies for cat breeds, providing a guarantee of conformity to breed characteristics and the cat’s lineage.

Should you get a pure breed cat or not?

There is no right or wrong answer, because it is down to personal preference. Some people prefer to get a cat from a shelter, combining a good deed with the pleasure of having a cat.

Pure breed cats can sometimes be found in shelters as many breed clubs also run a rescue service for cats of their breed that have become homeless.

Occasionally, breeders will also look for homes for their retired cats, although most breeders prefer keeping their retired breeding cats once they have been neutered.

The choice of a pedigree or non-pedigree will influence the likely source of the cat. While most pure breed pets are acquired from a breeder, the sources of non-pedigree cats are more varied. The most common sources are an accidental litter from a friend or neighbour, or shelters.

Why choose a pure breed cat?

A breed is created by selective crossing to establish distinct physical characteristics: long hair, shape of the head and ears, or the tail for example. This selection also influences temperament and behaviour. This is why the character traits of an individual breed are generally well-defined. It is much harder to guess the temperament of an adopted or rescued kitten, and fans of moggies will tell you this is part of their charm. Most lovers of pure breed cats are attracted not only by the animal’s beauty but also by their character.

For example, the Ragdoll is well known to be a relaxed, quiet cat who calmly adapts to new homes, Norwegian Forest cats have a sociable character, making them excellent pets for children, while oriental cats are known to be more demanding of their owners' time, and form very strong bonds with their human companions. Knowing the characteristics and requirements of each pure breed will help you to choose the cat which best matches your expectation.

Today, the Ragdoll, Maine Coon and Bengal seem to be particularly popular. Recent years have seen an explosion of new breeds with very specific physical characteristics, such as the hairless Sphynx, the soft, curly-coated Rex and the tailless Manx.

You will want to choose a breed whose looks appeal to you, but more important is that the temperament and behaviour of the breed is likely to be appropriate for you. To find out more about the unique characteristics and needs of cat breeds, visit our breed finder, or attend a cat show and speak with breeders.