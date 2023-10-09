​Your guide to buying a kitten

When you choose to buy a kitten, it is important to make sure that you take care in your research in order to prevent funding irresponsible breeding and make sure you take home a healthy pet.

Pros of buying a kitten

You have the probability of a longer life together

You can get a much fuller medical background of the kitten

Kittens are less likely to have preconceived behavioural problems relating to past experiences

Cons of buying a kitten

Kittens need more care and attention at the beginning than adult cats

Kittens will need some training

Kittens may need more initial care and medical attention such as vaccines

Where to buy a kitten

It is possible to buy a kitten from a registered breeder. The important thing is to make sure the kittens and their mother are healthy and well looked after before you take one home. Avoid buying kittens from places that don't respect the welfare of animals. It is strongly recommended that you go to a reputable breeder or seller. It's a good idea to ask your vet for advice about breeders in the local area.