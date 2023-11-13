Shar-Pei

Shar-Peis are calm, independent, loyal and affectionate to their family.
Shar-Pei adult in black and white

About the Shar-Pei

With wrinkles on the skull, folds of skin on the body, small ears and a muzzle reminiscent of a hippo’s, this is a breed that sparks intrigue.

Though intensely loyal to their owners, Shar-Peis can be quite reserved with strangers and have a natural instinct to guard their home and family.

Breed specifics

Size category: Medium

Avg life expectancy: 9–11 years

Lively / Calm / Independent / Loyal / Loving

Key facts

Requires moderate grooming

Needs moderate training

Makes a great watchdog

