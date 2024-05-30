Protect your dog's sensitive skin
Help your dog maintain a full, healthy coat with high-quality nutrients crafted to care for their sensitive skin.
91% of owners satisfied after two months*
Dogs with sensitive skin respond to dietary, seasonal, and environmental irritants. Too much scratching can damage their skin, disrupting the protective skin barrier.
Research shows that, in just two months, 91% of owners are satisfied with the results of our Sensitive Skin Care dry dog food.
*Royal Canin internal study, 2018.
Nutrition to protect sensitive skin
These formulas are crafted to support your dog’s overall health as well as to nourish their sensitive skin. It’s enriched with the omega-3 and -6 essential fatty acids, which help support and nourish their sensitive skin. EPA, DHA, and GLA are especially beneficial fatty acids that help their coat to stay full and healthy.
Sensitive Skin Care Dog Food
Tips to protect your dog's skin
A few hints and tips to help keep your dog’s sensitive skin comfortable and healthy.
Cleaning
It’s really important to keep your dog’s bed and other favorite resting places as clean as possible. This will help to remove dust and dandruff, which create a breeding ground for itchy parasites that can transfer to your dog’s skin.
Shampooing
Shampooing your dog helps to remove irritants from their skin. Remember to always use a gentle shampoo that’s suitable for dogs. Ask your veterinarian for a recommendation.
Moisturizing
Your vet may recommend a moisturizing lotion that is suitable for dogs to help to soothe their skin. While you’re applying the lotion, check for any scratches. If your dog’s scratching is starting to damage his skin, it’s best to take them to the vet for a check.