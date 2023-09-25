Babydog Milk
Powder Food For Dog
Complete milk replacer feed for puppies from birth to weaning.
Sizes available
1 x 400g
Composition: Milk retentate, milk fat, refined palm oil (from sustainable sources), whey protein, refined soya oil, refined coprah oil, minerals, fructo-oligo-saccharides (0.5%), fish oil (source of DHA), fungi oil (source of arachidonic acid).
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 25000 IU, Vitamin D3: 1500 IU, 3b103 (Iron): 100 mg, 3b201 (Iodine): 4 mg, 3b405 (Copper): 15 mg, 3b503 (Manganese): 80 mg, 3b605 (Zinc): 190 mg, 3b810 (Selenium): 0.43 mg, Taurine: 2.2 g - Antioxidants.
Analytical constituents: Protein: 33% - Fat content: 39% - Crude ash: 6% - DHA: 1.0 g/kg.
|Age Week
|Mini (1-10 kg)
|Medium (11- 25 kg)
|Maxi (26-44kg)
|Giant (+ 45 kg)
|1
|x8
|3-10 ml
|5-20 ml
|10-25 ml
|15-35 ml
|2
|x5
|10-30 ml
|15-50 ml
|30-70 ml
|40-80 ml
|3
|x4
|20-50 ml
|35-90 ml
|60-120 ml
|85-125 ml
|4
|x4
|25-60 ml
|45-125 ml
|90-170 ml
|120-190 ml