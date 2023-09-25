Beagle Adult
Dry Food For Dog
Complete feed for dogs - Specially for adult and mature Beagles - Over 12 months old.
Sizes available
3kg
Ideal weight
The Beagle is known for his tendency to gain weight. This formula helps maintain the Beagle’s ideal weight thanks to an adapted calorie content.
Food intake control
The kibble’s exclusive shape helps reduce the rate of food intake and encourage chewing. This formula also contains a combination of fibres.
Bone & joint support
This specific formula helps support healthy bones and joints and maintain ideal weight. Enriched with EPA & DHA.
Exclusive kibble design
The kibble’s shape, size, texture and formula are adapted to the Beagle dog.
|Weight of dog
|Low activity
|Medium activity
|High activity
|12 kg
|171 g (2+1/8 cups)
|198 g (2+3/8 cups cups)
|225 g (2+6/8 cups)
|14 kg
|192 g (2+3/8 cups)
|222 g (2+6/8 cups cups)
|253 g (3+1/8 cups)
|16 kg
|212 g (2+5/8 cups)
|246 g (3 cups)
|279 g (3+3/8 cups)
|18 kg
|232 g (2+7/8 cups)
|268 g (3+2/8 cups)
|305 g (3+6/8 cups)
PRODUCT DETAILS
Beagles are cheerful and intelligent dogs that are easy to live with. For your adult Beagle, nutrition is an important part of maintaining optimal health – that’s why the food you choose for your dog is important. Suitable for Beagles over 12 months old, ROYAL CANIN® Beagle Adult is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your adult dog in mind. ROYAL CANIN® Beagle Adult helps maintain the Beagle’s ideal weight, thanks particularly to an adapted calorie content. It also contains a combination of fibres that give your Beagle a more full feeling and helps to support healthy digestion and regulated stool production. Additionally, ROYAL CANIN® Beagle Adult’s kibble has an exclusive shape that’s tailor-made for the Beagle breed to help reduce the rate of over-zealous food intake, while also encouraging chewing for better digestion. Its natural enthusiasm for taking part in everything in the household, particularly physical exercise and outdoor activities, means that the Beagle is a very active dog. The health of its bone structure and joints may be supported with a diet that provides the appropriate set of adapted nutrients. That’s why ROYAL CANIN® Beagle Adult contains a specific formula, enriched with Omega-3 fatty acids such as EPA & DHA, to help support the health of your beagle’s bones and joints.