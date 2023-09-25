PRODUCT DETAILS

Suitable for dogs over 12 months old, ROYAL CANIN® Bulldog Adult is specially formulated with the nutritional needs of your adult Bulldog in mind. ROYAL CANIN® Bulldog Adult helps to maintain a healthy balance of intestinal flora. This not only contributes to the general health of your dog’s digestive system, but also helps to reduce the odour of your dog’s stools. This exclusive formula also helps to support the skin’s barrier role. Because ROYAL CANIN® Bulldog Adult’s specific combination of nutrients helps to maintain skin health, this has a positive effect on your dog’s coat health too. ROYAL CANIN® Bulldog Adult is enriched with Omega-3 fatty acids known as EPA and DHA. These nutrients help to support the good health of your Bulldog’s bones and joints. What’s more, the kibble in ROYAL CANIN® Bulldog Adult is tailor-made exclusively for the Bulldog breed. Because this breed has a turned up nose and an upper jaw that’s shorter than the lower one, the size and shape of the kibble has been specially adapted to make it easy for your dog to pick up.

Read more