PRODUCT DETAILS

Because each breed has different needs, it’s important to ensure that your dog’s diet contains nutrients that will support optimal health. Suitable for dogs over 10 months old, ROYAL CANIN® Cavalier King Charles Spaniel Adult is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your adult dog in mind. ROYAL CANIN® Cavalier King Charles Adult contains nutrients that help support healthy cardiac function – such as an adapted content of minerals, EPA & DHA, taurine, L-Carnitine and antioxidants. ROYAL CANIN® Cavalier King Charles Spaniel Adult is specifically designed with precise levels of nutrients to help your dog maintain an optimum weight. Beneath the long, soft and silky coat lies a skin which is sensitive, meaning it needs to be sufficiently cared for. That’s why ROYAL CANIN® Cavalier King Charles Spaniel Adult provides nutrients that are tailored to help support a healthy skin and coat. ROYAL CANIN® Cavalier King Charles Spaniel Adult contains kibble that is exclusively designed to make it easier for your Cavalier King Charles Spaniel to pick up their food and chew it effectively.

