Cavalier King Charles Adult
Dry Food For Dog
Complete feed for dogs - Specially for adult and mature Cavalier King Charles Spaniels - Over 10 months old.
Sizes available
1.5kg
3kg
Cardiac health
Cavalier King Charles Spaniel Adult contains nutrients to help support good cardiac function: adapted content of minerals, EPA & DHA, taurine, L-carnitine and antioxidants.
Ideal weight
This formula helps maintain the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel’s ideal weight.
Coat health
This formula contains nutrients which help support a healthy skin and coat. Enriched with EPA-DHA and borage oil.
Exclusive kibble design
A kibble exclusively designed to make it easier for your Cavalier King Charles Spaniel to pick up and to encourage him to chew.
|Weight of dog
|Low activity
|Medium activity
|High activity
|5 kg
|85 g (7/8 cup)
|98 g (1 cup)
|111 g (1+1/8 cups)
|6 kg
|97 g (1 cup)
|112 g (1+2/8 cups)
|128 g (1+3/8 cups)
|7 kg
|109 g (1+1/8 cups)
|126 g (1+3/8 cups)
|143 g (1+4/8 cups)
|8 kg
|120 g (1+2/8 cups)
|139 g (1+4/8 cups)
|159 g (1+6/8 cups)
|9 kg
|132 g (1+3/8 cups)
|152 g (1+5/8 cups)
|173 g (1+7/8 cups)
PRODUCT DETAILS
Because each breed has different needs, it’s important to ensure that your dog’s diet contains nutrients that will support optimal health. Suitable for dogs over 10 months old, ROYAL CANIN® Cavalier King Charles Spaniel Adult is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your adult dog in mind. ROYAL CANIN® Cavalier King Charles Adult contains nutrients that help support healthy cardiac function – such as an adapted content of minerals, EPA & DHA, taurine, L-Carnitine and antioxidants. ROYAL CANIN® Cavalier King Charles Spaniel Adult is specifically designed with precise levels of nutrients to help your dog maintain an optimum weight. Beneath the long, soft and silky coat lies a skin which is sensitive, meaning it needs to be sufficiently cared for. That’s why ROYAL CANIN® Cavalier King Charles Spaniel Adult provides nutrients that are tailored to help support a healthy skin and coat. ROYAL CANIN® Cavalier King Charles Spaniel Adult contains kibble that is exclusively designed to make it easier for your Cavalier King Charles Spaniel to pick up their food and chew it effectively.