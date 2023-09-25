PRODUCT DETAILS

Growth is an essential stage in your King Charles Cavalier puppy's life. During this key period, your puppy's immune system develops gradually. That's why it's important to select a food that provides your dog with nutrients that support optimal health.Suitable for puppies up to 10 months old, ROYAL CANIN® Cavalier King Charles Puppy is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your growing puppy in mind.ROYAL CANIN® Cavalier King Charles Puppy contains a patented complex of antioxidants that help to support your puppy's natural defences as its immune system develops.Enriched with Omega-3 fatty acids (EPA and DHA), as well as an adapted content of minerals, ROYAL CANIN® Cavalier King Charles Puppy contains all the nutrients necessary to help support healthy cardiac function.This formula contains a specific combination of nutrients with high quality protein (L.I.P.) specifically selected for its high digestibility.What's more, ROYAL CANIN® Cavalier King Charles Puppy contains exclusive, tailor-made kibble. The exclusive formula contains a calcium chelator which helps to reduce the likelihood of tartar formation on your dog's teeth and gums.

