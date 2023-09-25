Chihuahua Adult
Dry Food For Dog
Complete feed for dogs - Specially for adult and mature Chihuahuas - Over 8 months old.
1.5kg
3kg
High palatability
'Chihuahua Adult satisfies the Chihuahua's appetite thanks to the combination of three factors: an adapted kibble size and shape, an exclusive formulation and selected flavours.'
Dental health
This formula helps reduce the risk of tartar formation thanks to calcium chelators.
Stool & odour reduction
This formula helps reduce faecal smell and volume.
Exclusive kibble design: special miniature jaw
Exclusive kibble which is adapted to the Chihuahua’s small jaw.
Composition: rice, maize, dehydrated poultry protein, vegetable protein isolate*, animal fats, hydrolysed animal proteins, beet pulp, vegetable fibres, fish oil, minerals, soya oil, fructo-oligo-saccharides, borage oil, marigold extract (source of lutein), hydrolysed crustaceans (source of glucosamine), hydrolysed cartilage (source of chondroitin).
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 30500 IU, Vitamin D3: 800 IU, E1 (Iron): 43 mg, E2 (Iodine): 4.3 mg, E4 (Copper): 13 mg, E5 (Manganese): 56 mg, E6 (Zinc): 140 mg, E8 (Selenium): 0.09 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 5 g - Sensory additives: tea extract (source of polyphenols): 150 mg - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
Analytical constituants: Protein: 28.0% - Fat content: 16.0% - Crude ash: 5.1% - Crude fibres: 2.1% - Per kg: Pentasodium triphosphate: 3.5 g.
For RSA: Guaranteed analysis g/kg: Crude protein (min) 260 - Moisture (max) 110 - Crude fat (min) 140 - Crude fibre (max) 31 - Crude ash (max) 56. Product registration number: XXXXXX - Act 36/1947. For Namibia: N-FF XXXX.
*L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
|Dog weight
|Normal activity level
|Higer activity level
|1 kg
|24 g (2/8 cups)
|28 g (3/8 cups)
|1.5 kg
|33 g (3/8 cups)
|38 g (4/8 cups)
|2 kg
|41 g (4/8 cups)
|47 g (4/8 cups)
|2.5 kg
|48 g (4/8 cups)
|56 g (5/8 cups)
|3 kg
|55 g (5/8 cups)
|64 g (6/8 cups)
|3.5 kg
|62 g (6/8 cups)
|72 g (7/8 cups)
