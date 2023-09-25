PRODUCT DETAILS

A good reflection of your dog’s wellbeing is his coat condition. A rich and silky coat is a sign of effective nourishment. ROYAL CANIN® Coat Care Loaf’s smart formula feeds your dog’s skin and coat from the inside, meaning your dog will not only look better, he’ll feel great too. This food is enriched with fatty acids Omega 3 and 6, as well as GLA-rich Borage Oil. These nutrients help to nourish your dog’s skin and coat. What’s more, melanin precursors tyrosine and phenylalanine are also included in ROYAL CANIN® Coat Care Loaf’s exclusive formula; these nutrients work to intensify your dog’s coat color. ROYAL CANIN® Coat Care Loaf is suitable for dogs of all sizes with dull and rough hair. Decades of advanced scientific research into canine nutrition are at your service in this food that feeds your dog’s coat too! In addition to this delicious pâté, our Coat Care nutritional program is also available as crunchy kibble. Both are nutritionally complete and perfectly complement each other. Why not try the pâté as a delicious topping to the kibble?

