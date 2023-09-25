Dachshund Puppy
Dry Food For Dog
Complete feed for dogs - Specially for Dachshund puppies - Up to 10 months old.
Sizes available
1.5kg
Immune system support
Growth is an essential stage in your dog’s life: it is the time of big changes, discoveries and new encounters. During this key period, the puppy’s immune system develops gradually. Dachshund Puppy helps support your puppy’s natural defences thanks particularly to a patented* complex of antioxidants including vitamin E. *France, patent No EP1146870.
Joint & bone support
Dachshund Puppy contributes to supporting the Dachshund puppy’s bones and joints thanks to an adapted calcium and phosphorus content. The exclusive formula also helps maintain ideal weight.
Digestive health
Combination of nutrients with high quality protein (L.I.P.*) and prebiotics (FOS) to support digestive health and balance of intestinal flora, which contributes to good stool quality. *Protein selected for its very high digestibility.
Exclusive kibble: dental health
This formula helps reduce the risk of tartar formation thanks to calcium chelators.
|Age (months)
|Adult weight = 3 kg
|Adult weight = 6 kg
|Adult weight = 10 kg
|2 m
|67 g (6/8 cup)
|108 g (1+2/8 cups)
|153 g (1+6/8 cups)
|3 m
|75 g (7/8 cup)
|125 g (1+4/8 cups)
|180 g (2+1/8 cups)
|4 m
|79 g (7/8 cup)
|131 g (1+4/8 cups)
|191 g (2+2/8 cups)
|5 m
|79 g (7/8 cup)
|132 g (1+4/8 cups)
|195 g (2+2/8 cups)
|6 m
|71 g (7/8 cup)
|131 g (1+4/8 cups)
|194 g (2+2/8 cups)
|7 m
|64 g (6/8 cup)
|118 g (1+3/8 cups)
|175 g (2 cups)
|8 m
|57 g (5/8 cup)
|106 g (1+2/8 cups)
|157 g (1+7/8 cups)
|9 m
|56 g (5/8 cup)
|95 g (1+1/8 cups)
|140 g (1+5/8 cups)
|10 m
|56 g (5/8 cup)
|95 g (1+1/8 cups)
|139 g (1+5/8 cups)
|11 m
|Transition to Dachshund Adult
|Transition to Dachshund Adult
|Transition to Dachshund Adult
PRODUCT DETAILS
