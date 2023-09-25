French Bulldog Adult
Dry Food For Dog
Complete feed for dogs - Specially for adult and mature French Bulldogs - Over 12 months old.
Sizes available
3kg
Muscle mass condition
French Bulldog Adult contributes to maintaining muscle mass thanks to an adapted protein content (26%). This formula also contains L-carnitine.
Odour reduction
This formula contributes to reducing intestinal fermentation which may cause digestive disorders, flatulence and bad stool odour.
Healthy skin
French Bulldog Adult helps support the skin’s "barrier" role (exclusive complex) and maintain skin health (EPA & DHA).
Exclusive kibble design: special brachycephalic jaw
A kibble exclusively designed to make it easier for your French Bulldog to pick up and to encourage him to chew.
|Weight of dog
|Low activity
|Medium activity
|High activity
|8 kg
|112 g ( 1+3/8 cups)
|130 g (1+4/8 cups)
|147 g (1+6/8 cups)
|9 kg
|122 g ( 1+4/8 cups)
|142 g (1+6/8 cups)
|161 g (1+7/8 cups)
|10 kg
|132 g ( 1+5/8 cups)
|153 g (1+7/8 cups)
|174 g (2+1/8 cups)
|11 kg
|142 g ( 1+6/8 cups)
|165 g (2 cups)
|187 g (2+2/8 cups)
|12 kg
|152 g ( 1+6/8 cups)
|176 g (2+1/8 cups)
|200 g (2+3/8 cups)
|14 kg
|170 g ( 2 cups)
|197 g (2+3/8 cups)
|224 g (2+5/8 cups)
PRODUCT DETAILS
The French Bulldog is a small-sized breed with a lot of muscle, a compact structure and solid bones. These powerful dogs are typically alert, active, and intelligent. Suitable for French Bulldogs over 12 months old, ROYAL CANIN® French Bulldog Adult is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your adult dog in mind. To maintain its powerful muscles, the French Bulldog needs regular exercise. Shorter daily walks are better for bone and joint support than too much running or jumping. Nutrition is also essential for effectively maintaining muscle mass, that’s why ROYAL CANIN® French Bulldog Adult contains L-Carnitine and an optimal protein content. ROYAL CANIN® French Bulldog Adult also contains specific nutrients, including a specific complex and EPA and DHA, to help maintain the health of your French Bulldog’s skin and distinctive coat. What’s more, ROYAL CANIN® French Bulldog Adult contributes to maintaining optimal digestive health by helping to support a good balance of intestinal flora. This ultimately helps to reduce excessive flatulence and lessens the smell of its stool.