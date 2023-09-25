Jack Russell Adult

Dry Food For Dog

Complete feed for dogs - Specially for adult and mature Jack Russell Terriers - Over 10 months old.

Sizes available

500g

1.5kg

Muscle & vitality complex

The Jack Russell Terrier is known for his lively temperament. This formula contributes to maintaining muscle mass thanks to an adapted protein content. Enriched with a complex of antioxidants to help maintain vitality.

Dental health

This formula helps reduce the risk of tartar formation thanks to calcium chelators.

Healthy skin & coat

Jack Russell Terrier Adult helps support the skin’s “barrier” role (exclusive complex) and maintain skin and coat health (EPA & DHA). Enriched with borage oil.

Exclusive kibble design

The kibble’s shape, size, texture and formula are adapted to the Jack Russell Terrier dog.

PRODUCT DETAILS

