Jack Russell Adult
Dry Food For Dog
Complete feed for dogs - Specially for adult and mature Jack Russell Terriers - Over 10 months old.
Sizes available
500g
1.5kg
Muscle & vitality complex
The Jack Russell Terrier is known for his lively temperament. This formula contributes to maintaining muscle mass thanks to an adapted protein content. Enriched with a complex of antioxidants to help maintain vitality.
Dental health
This formula helps reduce the risk of tartar formation thanks to calcium chelators.
Healthy skin & coat
Jack Russell Terrier Adult helps support the skin’s “barrier” role (exclusive complex) and maintain skin and coat health (EPA & DHA). Enriched with borage oil.
Exclusive kibble design
The kibble’s shape, size, texture and formula are adapted to the Jack Russell Terrier dog.
|Weight of dog
|Low activity
|Medium activity
|High activity
|5 kg
|80 g (7/8 cups)
|106 g (1+1/8 cups)
|123 g (1+3/8 cups)
|6 kg
|92 g (1 cups)
|121 g (1+2/8 cups)
|141 g (1+7/8 cups)
|8 kg
|114 g (1+2/8 cups)
|150 g (1+5/8 cups)
|174 g (1+7/8 cups)
|10 kg
|135 g (1+4/8 cups)
|178 g (1+7/8 cups)
|206 g (2+2/8 cups)
