Labrador Retriever Adult

Dry Food For Dog

Complete feed for dogs - Specially for adult and mature Labrador Retrievers - Over 15 months old.

Sizes available

3kg


Ideal weight

The Labrador Retriever is known for his tendency to gain weight. This formula helps maintain the Labrador Retriever’s ideal weight thanks to an adapted calorie content.

Bone & joint health

This specific formula helps support healthy bones and joints and maintain ideal weight. Enriched with EPA & DHA.

Healthy skin & coat

Labrador Retriever Adult helps support the skin’s “barrier” role (exclusive complex) and maintain skin and coat health (EPA & DHA). Enriched with borage oil.

Exclusive kibble design

The kibble’s texture and formula are adapted to the Labrador Retriever dog, and its exclusive shape helps reduce the rate of food intake.

PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN®’s Labrador food has been formulated and designed to meet this breed’s unique needs. Complete feed for dogs - Specially for adult and mature Labrador Retrievers - Over 15 months old

