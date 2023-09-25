Maltese Adult

Maltese Adult

Dry Food For Dog

Complete feed for dogs - Specially for adult and mature Maltese - Over 10 months old.

Sizes available

500g

1.5kg

What is the right portion?
Coat health

This exclusive formula contributes to maintaining health of the Maltese’s long coat. Enriched with adapted content of Omega 3 fatty acids (EPA & DHA), Omega 6 fatty acids, borage oil and biotin.

Stool & odour reduction

This formula helps reduce faecal smell and volume.

Satisfies fussy appetites

This formula satisfies the fussiest of appetites thanks to a combination of exceptional flavours.

Exclusive kibble design: dental health

This formula helps reduce the risk of tartar formation thanks to calcium chelators.

PRODUCT DETAILS

product details accompanying image

