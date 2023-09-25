Maltese Adult
Dry Food For Dog
Complete feed for dogs - Specially for adult and mature Maltese - Over 10 months old.
Sizes available
What is the right portion?
500g
1.5kg
Coat health
This exclusive formula contributes to maintaining health of the Maltese’s long coat. Enriched with adapted content of Omega 3 fatty acids (EPA & DHA), Omega 6 fatty acids, borage oil and biotin.
Stool & odour reduction
This formula helps reduce faecal smell and volume.
Satisfies fussy appetites
This formula satisfies the fussiest of appetites thanks to a combination of exceptional flavours.
Exclusive kibble design: dental health
This formula helps reduce the risk of tartar formation thanks to calcium chelators.
Composition: maize, rice, dehydrated poultry protein, animal fats, hydrolysed animal proteins, dehydrated pork protein, maize flour, vegetable protein isolate*, chicory pulp, soya oil, fish oil, yeasts and parts thereof, minerals, fructo-oligo-saccharides, borage oil (0.1%), marigold extract (source of lutein), hydrolysed crustaceans (source of glucosamine), hydrolysed cartilage (source of chondroitin).
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 29500 IU, Vitamin D3: 800 IU, Biotin: 3 mg, E1 (Iron): 64 mg, E2 (Iodine): 5.7 mg, E4 (Copper): 15 mg, E5 (Manganese): 72 mg, E6 (Zinc): 143 mg, E8 (Selenium): 0.15 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 5 g - Sensory additives: tea extract (source of polyphenols): 150 mg - Preservatives - Antioxidants - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
Analytical constituants: Protein: 24.0% - Fat content: 18.0% - Crude ash: 5.6% - Crude fibres: 1.5% - Per Kg: Omega 6 fatty acids: 39.1 g - Omega 3 fatty acids: 8.1 g including EPA/DHA: 3 g - pentasodium triphosphate: 3.5 g.
For RSA: Guaranteed analysis g/kg: Crude protein (min) 220 - Moisture (max) 110 - Crude fat (min) 160 - Crude fibre (max) 25 - Crude ash (max) 62. Product registration number: XXXXXX - Act 36/1947. For Namibia: N-FF XXXX.
*L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
|Weight of dog
|Low activity
|Medium activity
|High activity
|2 kg
|40 g (4/8 cups)
|46 g (5/8 cups)
|52 g (5/8 cups)
|3 kg
|54 g (5/8 cups)
|62 g (6/8 cups)
|71 g (7/8 cups)
|4 kg
|67 g (7/8 cups)
|77 g (1 cups)
|88 g (1+1/8 cups)
PRODUCT DETAILS
Complete feed for dogs - Specially for adult and mature Maltese - Over 10 months old.