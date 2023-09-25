Maxi Adult
Dry Food For Dog
Complete feed for dogs - For adult large breed dogs (from 26 to 44 kg) - From 15 months to 5 years old.
Sizes available
4kg
15kg
High digestibility
Helps support optimal digestibility thanks to an exclusive formula including very high quality protein and a balanced supply of dietary fibre.
Bone & joint support
Helps support large breed dogs’ healthy bones and joints, which can be placed under stress by body weight.
Omega 3: EPA-DHA
Enriched with Omega 3 fatty acids (EPA-DHA) to help maintain healthy skin.
|Weight of dog
|Low activity
|Medium activity
|High activity
|26 kg
|276 g (2+7/8 cups)
|319 g (3+3/8 cups)
|363 g (3+6/8 cups)
|28 kg
|291 g (3 cups)
|337 g (3+4/8 cups)
|383 g (4 cups)
|30 kg
|307 g (3+2/8 cups)
|355 g (3+6/8 cups)
|404 g (4+2/8 cups)
|32 kg
|322 g (3+3/8 cups)
|373 g (3+7/8 cups)
|424 g (4+3/8 cups)
|34 kg
|337 g (3+4/8 cups)
|390 g (4+1/8 cups)
|443 g (4+5/8 cups)
|36 kg
|352 g (3+5/8 cups)
|407 g (4+2/8 cups)
|463 g (4+7/8 cups)
|38 kg
|366 g (3+7/8 cups)
|424 g (4+3/8 cups)
|482 g (5 cups)
|40 kg
|381 g (4 cups)
|441 g (4+5/8 cups)
|501 g (5+2/8 cups)
|42 kg
|395 g (4+1/8 cups)
|457 g (4+6/8 cups)
|519 g (5+3/8 cups)
|44 kg
|405 g (4+2/8 cups)
|473 g (4+7/8 cups)
|538 g (5+5/8 cups)
PRODUCT DETAILS
The nutritional requirements of a larger breed dog versus a smaller breed dog vary greatly, therefore it is essential you feed a balanced diet according to size and other particular sensitivities. ROYAL CANIN® Maxi Adult food is specially formulated with your dog's nutritional needs in mind. This food is suitable for large dogs aged 15 months and over - with an adult weight ranging between 26-44kg. For large dogs, bones and joints can be a particular sensitivity, therefore maintaining your dog's joint health is crucial for the wear and tear it may face due to its size. ROYAL CANIN® Maxi Adult food will help maintain an ideal weight that your dog can comfortably support. ROYAL CANIN® Maxi dog food contains an exclusive formula to help maintain your dog's digestive health. What's more, it's enriched with omega-3 fatty acids (EPA and DHA), ROYAL CANIN® Maxi adult dog food also helps to support and maintain your dog's skin by keeping it healthy and nourished.