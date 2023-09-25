PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Maxi Puppy is specially formulated with the nutritional needs of your large puppy in mind. This food is suitable for large puppies from 2 to 15 months old that will have an adult weight of approximately 26kg-44kg. ROYAL CANIN® Maxi Puppy food contains a patented complex of antioxidants - including the highly beneficial vitamin E - to support your puppy's natural defences while its immune system is immature and still developing. The combination of nutrients that contain high quality protein (such as L.I.P., known for its very high digestibility) as well as prebiotics like FOS help to support your puppy's digestive health Large puppies have a long growth period, that's why they need a diet that accounts for the implications of this period. Fortunately, ROYAL CANIN® Maxi Puppy contains a moderate energy level to meet your puppy's energy needs. A variation of ROYAL CANIN® Maxi Puppy dry food is also available depending on your puppy's lifestyle. If your large puppy is quite active then it will have higher energy needs, if this is the case then why not try ROYAL CANIN® Maxi Puppy Active.

