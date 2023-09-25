Maxi Starter
Dry Food For Dog
Complete feed for dogs - For the large breed bitch (from 26 to 44 kg) and her puppies: bitch at the end of gestation and during lactation - Weaning puppies up to 2 months old.
Sizes available
4kg
Start Complex / natural defences - digestive health
The fruit of ongoing science from Royal Canin, Start Complex is an exclusive combination of nutritional elements which are present in mother’s milk, reinforced with specific nutrients which actively contribute to supporting the puppy’s digestive health and natural defences.
Easy rehydration
Easy to rehydrate to a porridge-like consistency which is very palatable for the bitch and weaning puppies and facilitates the transition from mother’s milk to solid food.
Gestation / lactation support
Nutritional profile which is adapted to the bitch’s high energy needs at the end of gestation and during lactation.
|Age
|Dog's Adult weight = 26 kg
|Dog's Adult weight = 30 kg
|Dog's Adult weight = 35 kg
|Dog's Adult weight = 40 kg
|Dog's Adult weight = 44 kg
|0-2 weeks
|Babydog Milk
|Babydog Milk
|Babydog Milk
|Babydog Milk
|Babydog Milk
|2-3 weeks
|(g): 10, cup: 3/8
|(g): 30, cup: 3/8
|(g): 30, cup: 3/8
|(g): 30, cup: 3/8
|(g): 30, cup: 3/8
|3-4 weeks
|(g): 90, cup: 1
|(g): 90, cup: 1
|(g): 110, cup: 1+2/8
|(g): 110, cup: 1+2/8
|(g): 110, cup: 1+2/8
|4-5 weeks
|(g): 155, cup: 1+6/8
|(g): 155, cup: 1+6/8
|(g): 170, cup: 1+7/8
|(g): 170, cup: 1+7/8
|(g): 170, cup: 1+7/8
|5-6 weeks
|(g): 170g, cup: 1+7/8
|(g): 170, cup: 1+7/8
|(g): 190, cup: 2+1/8
|(g): 190, cup: 2+1/8
|(g): 190, cup: 2+1/8
|6-7 weeks
|(g): 225, cup: 2+4/8
|(g): 225, cup: 2+4/8
|(g): 245, cup: 2+6/8
|(g): 245, cup: 2+6/8
|(g): 245, cup: 2+6/8
|7-8 weeks
|(g): 280, cup: 3+1/8
|(g): 280, cup: 3+1/8
|(g): 320, cup: 3+5/8
|(g): 320, cup: 3+5/8
|(g): 320, cup: 3+5/8
PRODUCT DETAILS
It's very important that your large breed dog and her puppies receive the right level of nutritional support to maintain continued good health for the mother, and the best start possible for her puppies. ROYAL CANIN® Maxi Starter Mother & Babydog is suitable for your dog throughout the gestation and lactation periods, as well as for large breed puppies that will have an adult weight between 26kg and 44kg. As the puppies transition from mother's milk onto solid food, ROYAL CANIN® Maxi Starter Mother & Babydog provides a suitable intermediary formulation of nutrients to facilitate this first period of growth and change. When mixed with water, the kibble is easy to rehydrate to a porridge-like consistency which is very palatable for your dog, as well as the puppies. ROYAL CANIN® Maxi Starter Mother & Babydog is suitable for your dog throughout the gestation and lactation periods, as well as large puppies that will have an adult weight between 26kg-44kg.