MEDIUM LIGHT WEIGHT CARE

WEIGHT MANAGEMENT PROGRAM

'WEIGHT MANAGEMENT PROGRAM 1. Providing complete & balanced nutrition across both our wet & dry formulas, enabling you to choose the perfect combination for your dog. 2. Get your dog active with walks, games in the park, or play at home. 3. Reward him with kibbles taken from his meal allowance, instead of snacks. 4.If you have any questions or concerns about your dog''s health, please contact your veterinarian. '