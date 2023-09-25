MEDIUM LIGHT WEIGHT CARE

Dry Food For Dog

￼Complete feed for dogs - For adult and mature medium breed dogs (from 11 to 25 kg) - Over 12 months old - Dogs with a tendency to gain weight

Sizes available

3kg

What is the right portion?
PRODUCT CLAIM 1

80% of slightly overweight dogs fed with Royal Canin Medium Light Weight Care achieved healthier weight in 8 weeks” *Royal Canin internal study

PRODUCT CLAIM 2

Adapted protein content to help maintain muscle mass for healthy weight maintenance. Enriched with L-carnitine.

PRODUCT CLAIM 3

Hunger-satisfying nutrition with a rich taste, formulated to help keep him fit.

WEIGHT MANAGEMENT PROGRAM

'WEIGHT MANAGEMENT PROGRAM 1. Providing complete & balanced nutrition across both our wet & dry formulas, enabling you to choose the perfect combination for your dog. 2. Get your dog active with walks, games in the park, or play at home. 3. Reward him with kibbles taken from his meal allowance, instead of snacks. 4.If you have any questions or concerns about your dog''s health, please contact your veterinarian. '

PROVEN RESULTS

80% achieved healthier weight *Royal Canin internal study

AT ROYAL CANIN

Royal Canin supports the health of your dog by providing precise nutrition based on a true understanding of the dog’s specific needs and over 50 years of science and observation.

PACKAGING TEXTS

Helps limit weight gain

SENSITIVITIES

Health complications can be associated with excess body weight. If your dog has a tendency to gain weight, you can help him stay trim and feel well fed.

