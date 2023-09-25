Mini Coat Care
Dry Food For Dog
Complete feed for dogs - For adult and mature small breed dogs (from 1 to 10 kg) - Over 10 months old - Dogs with dull and rough hair.
Sizes available
1kg
3kg
Dogs with dull and rough hair
Your dog’s rich, silky coat shows he’s well-nourished and in great health. Nourishes his beautiful coat from the inside out.
Proven results
Shinier coat in 28 days *Royal Canin internal study.
How else can you help your dog?
Brush your dog routinely to remove excess hair and irritants, and always use a dog-friendly shampoo when grooming. If you have any questions or concerns about your dog’s health, please contact your veterinarian.
Precise formula
This formula is rich in Omega-3 & 6 fatty acids to support healthy skin and full, rich hair growth. Formulated with an optimal level of tyrosine to intensify the beautiful coat colour. Complete nutrition ideal for longterm feeding, plus extra support for coat vigor and shine.
|Dog weight
|Low activity (dry only)
|Low activity (dry and wet)
|Medium activity (dry only)
|Medium activity (dry and wet)
|High activity (dry only)
|High activity (dry and wet)
|1kg
|24g (2/8 cups)
|13g (1/8 cups) + 1 pouch
|28g (2/8 cups)
|17g (1/8 cups) + 1 pouch
|32g (3/8 cups)
|21g (2/8 cups) + 1 pouch
|3kg
|56g (5 /8 cups)
|33g (3/8 cups) + 1 pouch
|65g (5/8 cups)
|42g (3/8 cups) + 1 pouch
|73g (6/8 cups)
|50g (4/8 cups) + 1 pouch
|6kg
|94g (1 cup)
|71g (6/8 cups) + 1 pouch
|109g (1 + 1/8 cups)
|86g (7/8 cups) + 1 pouch
|123g (1 + 2/8 cups)
|100g (1 cup) + 1 pouch
|10kg
|138g (1 + 4/8 cups)
|115g (1 + 2/8 cups) + 1 pouch
|159g (1 + 5/8 cups)
|136g (1 + 3/8 cups) + 1 pouch
|181g (1 + 7/8 cups)
|158g (1 + 5/8 cups) + 1 pouch
PRODUCT DETAILS
Your dog’s rich and silky coat is not just beautiful, it also reflects his or her good general health and nourishment. The best way to look after your dog’s coat is from the inside out – starting with good food. ROYAL CANIN® Coat Care Mini’s delicious-tasting complete nutrition nurtures a full and vigorous coat, giving your dog the gift of looks, but more importantly, the gift of health. This food is suitable for dogs with dull and rough hair that weigh up to 10kg. Enriched with fatty acids Omega 3 and 6, ROYAL CANIN® Coat Care Mini helps to nourish both skin and coat. The exclusive kibble formula is also high in GLA-rich Borage Oil, for extra skin nourishment. Tyrosine and phenylalanine are included in ROYAL CANIN® Coat Care Mini. These smart nutrients are melanin precursors which work to intensify the color of your dog’s coat. Our Coat Care nutritional program has two components available: crunchy kibble and a delicious pâté in a pouch, both are nutritionally complete and perfectly complement each other. Why not try the pâté as a delicious topping to the kibble? Don’t just take our word for it, ROYAL CANIN® Coat Care Mini’s results are a proven success. Scientifically tested at the Royal Canin kennels, this product results in a shinier coat after just 28 days of use.