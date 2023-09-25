PRODUCT DETAILS

Digestive discomfort is no fun for anyone, including your dog. A diet containing high-quality nutrients – balanced for intestinal comfort and better absorption – can help support your dog’s gut. Suitable for dogs that weigh up to 10kg, ROYAL CANIN® Digestive Care Mini’s extra-tasty recipe is specially crafted for dogs prone to digestive sensitivities. Small dogs like yours tend to have harder stools and can even be prone to constipation. ROYAL CANIN® Digestive Care Mini’s formula takes all of this into account. The inclusion of an ideally-balanced mix of soluble and insoluble fiber helps to limit fermentation and also supports intestinal transit exactly where it’s needed. The range of prebiotics included help to support healthy gut flora. Royal Canin takes proteins very seriously. We only use the highest quality and adapt the protein type to your dog’s exact needs. That’s why ROYAL CANIN® Digestive Care Mini’s recipe includes highly digestible proteins, also known as L.I.Ps. Years of experience and continuous improvement ensure that we always have the latest knowledge about the best manufacturing methods. Our smart cooking technique ensures that nutrients in this recipe are made better available for digestion. This high digestibility is confirmed thanks to our regular, rigorous quality checks. Our Digestive Care nutritional program has two components available: crunchy kibble and a delicious pâté in a pouch, both are nutritionally complete and perfectly complement each other. Why not try the pâté as a delicious topping to the kibble? Don’t just take our word for it, ROYAL CANIN® Digestive Care Mini’s results boast up to 92% optimal stool quality development – the ultimate proof of a healthy gut. This means that ROYAL CANIN® Digestive Care Mini’s results are a proven success.

