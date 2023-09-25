PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Mini Light Weight Care is a complete and balanced diet formulated for small dogs prone to weight gain. This recipe contains high quality, easily digestible proteins, helping your dog to maintain a healthy and lean muscle mass while also balancing fat and calories. ROYAL CANIN® Mini Light Weight Care also helps to regulate your dog’s appetite, thanks to the inclusion of soluble and insoluble fibres that help your dog to feel full after eating. ROYAL CANIN® Mini Light Weight Care provides balanced nutrition to help keep your dog fit, while its rich taste helps to satisfy their appetite. When tested in a Royal Canin internal study, 88% of slightly overweight dogs achieved a healthier weight after just 8 weeks of eating ROYAL CANIN® Mini Light Weight Care. To cater to each dog’s individual appetite, ROYAL CANIN® Light Weight Care is also available as a wet food product for dogs of all sizes, with a loaf-like texture. If your dog enjoys a diet of wet and dry food, be sure to check the on-pack feeding guide to make sure they get the ideal amount of each.

