Miniature Schnauzer Adult

Dry Food For Dog

Complete feed for dogs - Specially for adult and mature Miniature Schnauzers - Over 10 months old.

Sizes available

3kg

What is the right portion?
Urinary tract health

Miniature Schnauzer Adult helps maintain a healthy urinary system. Also encourage your dog to drink in order to promote urine dilution.

Exclusive kibble design: dental health

This formula helps reduce the risk of tartar formation thanks to calcium chelators.

Intense coat colour

This formula contains optimal levels of specific amino acids to help maintain the coat’s natural colour.

Ideal weight

This formula helps maintain the Miniature Schnauzer’s ideal weight.

PRODUCT DETAILS

Complete feed for dogs - Specially for adult and mature Miniature Schnauzers - Over 10 months old. Miniature Schnauzers eat and process nutrients differently. They are active dogs and are sturdy and muscular with strong limbs. That’s why Royal Canin has designed a diet specific to their needs.

