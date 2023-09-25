Miniature Schnauzer Adult
Dry Food For Dog
Complete feed for dogs - Specially for adult and mature Miniature Schnauzers - Over 10 months old.
Sizes available
3kg
Urinary tract health
Miniature Schnauzer Adult helps maintain a healthy urinary system. Also encourage your dog to drink in order to promote urine dilution.
Exclusive kibble design: dental health
This formula helps reduce the risk of tartar formation thanks to calcium chelators.
Intense coat colour
This formula contains optimal levels of specific amino acids to help maintain the coat’s natural colour.
Ideal weight
This formula helps maintain the Miniature Schnauzer’s ideal weight.
|Weight of dog
|Low activity
|Medium activity
|High activity
|4 Kg
|74 g (7/8 cup)
|86 g (1 cup)
|98 g (1+1/8 cups)
|5 Kg
|88 g (1 cup)
|102 g (1+1/8 cups)
|115 g (1+2/8 cups)
|6 Kg
|101 g (1+1/8 cups)
|116 g (1+2/8 cups)
|132 g (1+4/8 cups)
|7 Kg
|113 g (1+2/8 cups)
|131 g (1+4/8 cups)
|148 g (1+5/8 cups)
|8 Kg
|125 g (1+3/8 cups)
|144 g (1+5/8 cups)
|164 g (1+7/8 cups)
PRODUCT DETAILS
Complete feed for dogs - Specially for adult and mature Miniature Schnauzers - Over 10 months old. Miniature Schnauzers eat and process nutrients differently. They are active dogs and are sturdy and muscular with strong limbs. That’s why Royal Canin has designed a diet specific to their needs.