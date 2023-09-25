PRODUCT DETAILS

Suitable for Miniature Schnauzers up to 10 months old, ROYAL CANIN® Miniature Schnauzer Puppy is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your puppy in mind. Growth is an essential stage in your dog’s life: it is the time of big changes, discoveries and new encounters. During this key period, your puppy’s immune system develops gradually. ROYAL CANIN® Miniature Schnauzer Puppy contains a patented complex of antioxidants – including vitamin E – that help to support your puppy’s natural defences as it grows. ROYAL CANIN® Miniature Schnauzer Puppy is specifically designed to help support harmonious growth whilst also maintaining ideal weight – this is thanks to a reduced level of fat and an enrichment of L-Carnitine. ROYAL CANIN® Miniature Schnauzer Puppy also contains combination of nutrients with high quality protein and prebiotics to support digestive health and maintain an optimal balance of intestinal flora. The exclusive formulation of kibble in ROYAL CANIN® Miniature Schnauzer Puppy is designed specially to help support dental health by reducing tartar formation thanks to calcium chelators.

