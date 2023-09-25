PRODUCT DETAILS

Suitable for dogs over 10 months old, ROYAL CANIN® Shih Tzu Adult is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your adult Shih Tzu in mind.ROYAL CANIN® Shih Tzu Adult contains an exclusive combination of nutrients that help to maintain your dog's skin health – which in turn positively affects the health of its coat. This formula includes the omega-3 fatty acids EPA and DHA, as well as an enrichment of borage oil, these fatty acids play a large role in helping to nourish your dog's skin and coat. ROYAL CANIN® Shih Tzu Adult's adapted nutritional solution also contains calcium chelators, which contribute towards the maintenance of your dog's dental hygiene. ROYAL CANIN® Shih Tzu Adult helps to maintain the health of your dog's digestive function by contributing to a reduced faecal volume – and what's more, it also helps to reduce the smell! The kibble in ROYAL CANIN® Shih Tzu Adult is tailor-made exclusively for this breed. Its shape and size are specially designed to make it easier for your dog to pick up and chew.

