Shih Tzu Adult

Dry Food For Dog

Complete feed for dogs - Specially for adult and mature Shih Tzus - Over 10 months old.

Sizes available

500g

1.5kg

What is the right portion?
Healthy skin

Adult helps support the skin’s “barrier” role (exclusive complex), maintain skin health (EPA & DHA, vitamin A) and nourish the coat. Enriched with borage oil.

Dental health

This formula helps reduce the risk of tartar formation thanks to calcium chelators.

Stool & odour reduction

This formula helps reduce faecal smell and volume.

Exclusive kibble design: special brachycephalic jaw

A kibble exclusively designed to make it easier for the Shih Tzu to pick up and to encourage him to chew.

PRODUCT DETAILS

Suitable for dogs over 10 months old, ROYAL CANIN® Shih Tzu Adult is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your adult Shih Tzu in mind.ROYAL CANIN® Shih Tzu Adult contains an exclusive combination of nutrients that help to maintain your dog's skin health – which in turn positively affects the health of its coat. This formula includes the omega-3 fatty acids EPA and DHA, as well as an enrichment of borage oil, these fatty acids play a large role in helping to nourish your dog's skin and coat. ROYAL CANIN® Shih Tzu Adult's adapted nutritional solution also contains calcium chelators, which contribute towards the maintenance of your dog's dental hygiene. ROYAL CANIN® Shih Tzu Adult helps to maintain the health of your dog's digestive function by contributing to a reduced faecal volume – and what's more, it also helps to reduce the smell! The kibble in ROYAL CANIN® Shih Tzu Adult is tailor-made exclusively for this breed. Its shape and size are specially designed to make it easier for your dog to pick up and chew.

