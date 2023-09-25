PRODUCT DETAILS

Suitable for very small dogs over 10 months old that weigh up to 4kg, ROYAL CANIN® X-Small Adult is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your X-Small adult dog in mind. ROYAL CANIN® X-Small Adult contains very high quality protein (L.I.P.), specifically chosen for its easy digestibility. This protein, combined with a balanced intake of fibres like psyllium, helps to facilitate healthy intestinal transit. In addition, ROYAL CANIN® X-Small Adult helps to support a healthy urinary system in very small breeds of dogs like yours. Enriched with Omega-3 fatty acids (EPA and DHA), ROYAL CANIN® X-Small Adult helps to support good coat condition. While the variety of vitamins included helps to strengthen your dog’s ‘skin barrier role’ – ultimately contributing to the maintenance of healthy skin. The kibble in ROYAL CANIN® X-Small Adult has been specially adapted to cater to this particular breed. Its shape, size, and texture is perfect for its miniature jaws.

