X-Small Adult
Dry Food For Dog
Complete feed for adult dogs - For very small breed dogs (weight up to 4 kg) - Over 10 months old.
Sizes available
500g
1.5kg
Healthy transit
Very small breed dogs are prone to constipation. A balanced intake of fibres (including psyllium) together with highly digestible L.I.P. proteins helps facilitate intestinal transit and contributes to good stool quality.
Coat condition
This formula contains nutrients which help support a healthy skin. Enriched with EPA-DHA.
Urinary tract health
Helps support a healthy urinary system in very small breed dogs.
Very palatable & very small kibble
This small-sized kibble has been developed to be perfectly adapted to the miniature jaw of dogs under 4 kg. Its exclusive formula also helps stimulate fussy appetites in very small breed dogs.
|Dog's weight
|Indoor - Low activity
|-
|Normal activity
|-
|High activity
|-
|1 kg
|24 g
|2/8 cup
|27 g
|3/8 cup
|31 g
|3/8 cup
|1.5 kg
|32 g
|3/8 cup
|37 g
|3/8 cup
|42 g
|4/8 cup
|2 kg
|40 g
|4/8 cup
|46 g
|4/8 cup
|52 g
|5/8 cup
|2.5 kg
|47 g
|4/8 cup
|55g
|5/8 cup
|62 g
|6/8 cup
|3 kg
|54 g
|5/8 cup
|63 g
|6/8 cup
|71 g
|7/8 cup
|3.5 kg
|61 g
|6/8 cup
|70 g
|6/8 cup
|80 g
|7/8 cup
|4 kg
|67 g
|6/8 cup
|78 g
|7/8 cup
|88 g
|1 cup
PRODUCT DETAILS
Suitable for very small dogs over 10 months old that weigh up to 4kg, ROYAL CANIN® X-Small Adult is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your X-Small adult dog in mind. ROYAL CANIN® X-Small Adult contains very high quality protein (L.I.P.), specifically chosen for its easy digestibility. This protein, combined with a balanced intake of fibres like psyllium, helps to facilitate healthy intestinal transit. In addition, ROYAL CANIN® X-Small Adult helps to support a healthy urinary system in very small breeds of dogs like yours. Enriched with Omega-3 fatty acids (EPA and DHA), ROYAL CANIN® X-Small Adult helps to support good coat condition. While the variety of vitamins included helps to strengthen your dog’s ‘skin barrier role’ – ultimately contributing to the maintenance of healthy skin. The kibble in ROYAL CANIN® X-Small Adult has been specially adapted to cater to this particular breed. Its shape, size, and texture is perfect for its miniature jaws.