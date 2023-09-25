X-Small Adult 8+
Dry Food For Dog
Complete feed for dogs - For mature, very small breed dogs (up to 4 kg) - Over 8 years old.
Sizes available
500g
1.5kg
3kg
Vitality support
Adapted content of nutrients to help maintain vitality in very small breed dogs facing the first signs of ageing. Contains an exclusive complex of antioxidants.
Urinary tract health
Helps support a healthy urinary system in very small breed dogs.
Very palatable & very small kibble
This small-sized kibble has been developed to be perfectly adapted to the miniature jaw of dogs under 4 kg. Its exclusive formula also helps stimulate fussy appetites in very small breed dogs.
Healthy transit
Very small breed dogs are prone to constipation. A balanced intake of fibres (including psyllium) together with highly digestible L.I.P. proteins helps facilitate intestinal transit and contributes to good stool quality.
|Dog's weight
|1 kg
|1,5 kg
|2 kg
|2,5 kg
|3 kg
|3,5 kg
|4 kg
|Indoor - Low activity
|24 g (2/8 cup)
|32 g (3/8 cup)
|40 g (4/8 cup)
|47 g ( 4/8 cup)
|54 g (5/8 cup)
|60 g (6/8 cup)
|67 g (6/8 cup)
|Normal activity
|27 g (3/8 cup)
|37 g (3/8 cup)
|46 g (4/8 cup)
|54 g (5/8 cup)
|62 g (6/8 cup)
|70 g (6/8 cup)
|77 g (7/8 cup)
|High activity
|31 g (3/8 cup)
|42 g (4/8 cup)
|52 g (5/8 cup)
|62 g (6/8 cup)
|71 g (7/8 cup)
|80 g (7/8 cup)
|88 g (1 cup)
PRODUCT DETAILS
Suitable for very small dogs over 8 years old that weigh up to 4kg, ROYAL CANIN® X-Small Adult 8+ is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your small adult dog in mind. The content of nutrients in ROYAL CANIN® X-Small Adult 8+ are highly beneficial in supporting adult dogs like yours that are facing the first signs of ageing. Thanks to a balanced intake of fibres – including psyllium – ROYAL CANIN® X-Small Adult 8+ helps to support your dog’s digestive health. Protein selected specifically for its high digestibility is included to help facilitate your dog’s healthy intestinal transit. ROYAL CANIN® X-Small Adult 8+ also helps to support the health of your dog’s urinary system. What’s more, the kibble is both very small and very palatable. Meaning it’s easy for your dog to pick up and chew with its small jaws, as well as appealing to the appetite of even the fussiest dog.