ANALLERGENIC
Dry Food For Dog
Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs
Sizes available
1.5kg
3kg
8kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
OLIGOPEPTIDES
Low molecular weight peptides to reduce the risk of allergic reactions to food.
ALLERGEN RESTRICTION
Formula and production process aimed at excluding sources of food allergens.
SKIN BARRIER
Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health
ANTIOXIDANT COMPLEX
A synergistic complex of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals.
BRAND TEXT VETERINARY
In 1968 in the South of France, a veterinarian named Jean Cathary discovered he could help dogs heal more fully through tailored nutrition. In this visionary act, ROYAL CANIN was born. Today, using advanced veterinary science and careful observation to identify the most adapted nutrients, our 220+ individual formulas support the health of every individual cat and dog.
|Dog weight
|Thin
|-
|Normal
|-
|Overweight
|-
|-
|(g)
|Cup
|(g)
|Cup
|(g)
|Cup
|2 kg
|53 g
|5/8
|46 g
|4/8
|40 g
|4/8
|4 kg
|88 g
|1
|78 g
|7/8
|67 g
|6/8
|6 kg
|120 g
|1+3/8
|105 g
|1+1/8
|91 g
|1
|8 kg
|149 g
|1+5/8
|131 g
|1+3/8
|113 g
|1+2/8
|10 kg
|176 g
|1+7/8
|155 g
|1+6/8
|133 g
|1+4/8
|15 kg
|238 g
|2+5/8
|209 g
|2+2/8
|181 g
|2
|20 kg
|295 g
|3+2/8
|260 g
|2+7/8
|224 g
|2+4/8
|25 kg
|349 g
|3+7/8
|307 g
|3+3/8
|265 g
|2+7/8
|30 kg
|400 g
|4+3/8
|352 g
|3+7/8
|304 g
|3+3/8
|35 kg
|449 g
|4+7/8
|395 g
|4+3/8
|341 g
|3+6/8
|40 kg
|497 g
|5+4/8
|437 g
|4+6/8
|377 g
|4+1/8
|45 kg
|543 g
|6
|477 g
|5+2/8
|412 g
|4+4/8
|50 kg
|587 g
|6+3/8
|517 g
|5+5/8
|446 g
|4+7/8
|55 kg
|631 g
|6+7/8
|555 g
|6+1/8
|479 g
|5+2/8
|60 kg
|673 g
|7+3/8
|592 g
|6+4/8
|512 g
|5+5/8
|70 kg
|756 g
|8+2/8
|665 g
|7+2/8
|574 g
|6+2/8
|80 kg
|835 g
|9+1/8
|735 g
|8
|635 g
|7
PRODUCT DETAILS
Benefits: Extensively hydrolysed protein / Allergen restriction / Skin barrier / Antioxidant complex ROYAL CANIN® Anallergenic is specifically formulated to help support adult dogs with nutritional intolerances or allergies. This diet is formulated with a protein in the form of very small peptides and pure amino-acids, to minimize the immune recognition, therefore minimize the risk of adverse food reaction. This formula is specially manufactured to minimise contamination and exclude sources of food allergens. Thanks to a combination of supportive nutrients, this formula helps to support the natural protective barrier role of your cat’s skin. To help neutralise the effects of free radicals, this formula is enriched with a synergistic blend of antioxidants. As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7–10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount.