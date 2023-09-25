PRODUCT DETAILS

Benefits: Extensively hydrolysed protein / Allergen restriction / Skin barrier / Antioxidant complex ROYAL CANIN® Anallergenic is specifically formulated to help support adult dogs with nutritional intolerances or allergies. This diet is formulated with a protein in the form of very small peptides and pure amino-acids, to minimize the immune recognition, therefore minimize the risk of adverse food reaction. This formula is specially manufactured to minimise contamination and exclude sources of food allergens. Thanks to a combination of supportive nutrients, this formula helps to support the natural protective barrier role of your cat’s skin. To help neutralise the effects of free radicals, this formula is enriched with a synergistic blend of antioxidants. As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7–10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount.

