DENTAL SMALL DOG

PRODUCT DETAILS

Benefits: Tartar control / Brushing effect / Urine dilution ROYAL CANIN® Dental is specifically formulated to help support and manage oral hygiene in small breed dogs. This formula is clinically proven to effectively reduce the formation and build-up of tartar. The shape and size of the kibble allows your dog to get good grasp with their teeth, penetrating the food to activate a brushing effect and ultimately reducing the accumulation of plaque and tartar. This diet also supports urine dilution which makes the urine less liable to form struvite and calcium oxalate stones. Please consult with your veterinarian to determine the best diet for your pet. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7–10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount.

