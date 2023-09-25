Gastro Intestinal Low Fat
Wet Food For Dog
Complete dietetic feed for dogs
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
DIGESTIVE SECURITY
Combination of highly digestible proteins and starches, prebiotics, beet pulp and fish oil helps support digestive security
LOW FAT
A low fat concentration improves digestive function in dogs with hyperlipidaemia or with acute pancreatitis
FIBRE BALANCE
Adjusted levels of soluble/insoluble fibres to help limit fermentations and promote good stools quality.
ANTIOXIDANT COMPLEX
The synergistic antioxidant complex reduces oxidative stress and fights free radicals
Moisture (max): 755.0 g/kg (75.5%), Crude Protein (min): 55.0 g/kg (5.5%), Crude Fat (min): 5.0 g/kg (0.5%), Crude Fiber (max): 27.0 g/kg (2.7%), Minerals (max): 17.0 g/kg (1.7%), Calcium (min): 1200.0 mg/kg (0.120%), Calcium (max): 6400.0 mg/kg (0.640%), Phosphorus (min): 800 mg/kg (0.080%), Sodium (min): 750 mg/kg (0.075%), Chloride (min): 650 mg/kg (0.065%), Potassium (min): 800 mg/kg (0.080%), Magnesium (min): 120 mg/kg (0.012%), Taurine (min): 880 mg/kg (0.088%), Methionine (min): 1260 mg/kg (0.126%), Omega-3 fatty acids (min): 300 mg/kg (0.030%), EPA (min): 104 mg/kg (0.0104%), DHA (min): 56 mg/kg (0.0056%), Mannanoligosacharides (min): 165 mg/kg (0.0165%).
Water, pork offals, rice flour, corn, pork liver, chicken giblets, corn flour, cellulose, carrageenan, zeolite, calcium sulfate, sodium tripolyphosphate, brewers yeast extract (MOS), guar gum, potassium citrate, sodium carbonate, marigold extract, sugar beet pulp, calcium carbonate, fish oil, vitamins (D3, E, C, B1, B2, B6, B12), niacin, calcium panthotenate, biotin, folic acid, zinc sulfate, iron sulfate, manganous sulfate, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, zinc chelated, manganese chelated, copper chelated, taurine, methionine.